In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, September 28
8:25 p.m.: A mountain bike with red paint splatter on the top was stolen from O'Maley Innovation Middle School after its owner left it for 20 minutes.
2:26 p.m.: An Essex Avenue resident reported that she received a mail notice of fraudulent unemployment benefits on Sept. 14 and then received notice of the same from her employer on Sept. 23.
1:51 p.m.: A man from Willow Street reported that there are people coming and going from his neighbor's house and that no one should be there.
10:45 a.m.: A woman came into the station to report that her identity had been compromised or stolen in June. Multiple financial accounts were created using her personal information. She first discovered the theft sometime in July after receiving notices for outstanding payments from lenders, all of which are non-local. She was able to cancel allthe accounts except one forEagle Valley Lending in the amount of $800. Police advised her to contact the Social Security Administration office in Salem.
9:05 a.m.: A citizen came to the lobby to turn in an iPhone he found near Burnham's Field.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 28
5:56 p.m.: Henry Cantarero, 40, of Lynn, was arrested after being pulled over on Main Street on a charge of failing to appear in court regarding a previous charge in Chelsea. He was held at Rockport Police Department for a short time before making bail.
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital, one from Sandy Bay Terrace at 2:06 p.m., the other from Curtis Street at 5:05 p.m.
4:32 p.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under his or her name.
3:43 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of his or her car on Bearskin Neck.
3:35 p.m.: A North Road resident reported his or her black-and-brown cat was missing. Animal Control was notified. The cat had not been located at press-time.
1:42 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
12:04 p.m.: A Toomey Lane resident reported receiving a scam phone call regarding an unavailable rental property. No personal information was given to the scammer.
9:57 a.m.: A compost truck hit and damaged a telephone pole on Ridgewood Terrace. No injuries were reported. The Fire Department and police responded to the scene. A National Grid crew was called to fix the pole. Officers filed a report regarding the crash.
7:45 a.m.: Dive equipment found on Old Garden Beach was entered into police custody.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 28
6:14 p.m.: National Grid was notified after a resident reported an arcing noise at the company's substation on Summer Street.
4:58 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car crash on Summer Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
4:55 p.m.: Officers assisted a Forest Street resident who reported an unemployment claim was falsely filed under their name.
6:54 a.m.: Officers moved a fallen tree from the roadway on Old Essex Road.
6:20 a.m.: National Grid was notified of an electrical outage on Eaglehead Road.
Sunday, Sept. 27
5:37 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
3:39 p.m.: Five illegally parked cars at Singing Beach were ticketed.
2:01 p.m.: Report of a missing truck on Central Street. Officers entered the vehicle as stolen. The truck was later located. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, Sept. 26
6:09 p.m.: Lift assist on Forest Street.
4:19 p.m.: Four illegally parked cars at Black Beach were ticketed.
4:09 p.m.: Lift assist on Knight Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:58 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person who was refusing to leave private property on Masconomo Street.
Friday, Sept. 25
8:43 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 29
6:44 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
Monday, Sept. 28
12:38 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a squirrel with its head stuck in a fence on School Street.
Medical emergencies on Choate Street at 10:48 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 11:47 a.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:56 a.m.: A Pine Ridge Road resident reported receiving a scam phone call regarding social security. No personal information was given to the scammer.
7:31 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Sunday, Sept. 27
9:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Grove Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 26
9:09 p.m.: Charles Brown, 61, of Ferrington Lane in Hamilton, was arrested on Main Street for operating under the influence of liquor. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
11:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, Sept. 25
4:16 p.m.: Lift assist on Belcher Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:35 p.m.: Minor two-car accident on Soginese Creek Road. Both drivers exchanged information.