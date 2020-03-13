In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, March 13
1:18 a.m.: An officer provided a courtesy ride to Shepherd Street to an intoxicated male who tried to get into a Massachusetts State Police vehicle parked on the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier with the trooper inside.
Thursday, March 12
6:21 p.m.: An East Main Street resident reported someone shot a BB through his front window for the second time.
5:35 p.m.: Officers responded to a Madison Avenue address on report of a disturbance. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Friday, March 13
2:49 a.m.: Lift assist on High Street. The person refused medical services.
Thursday, March 12
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 7:17 a.m. and 8:35 p.m.
10:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Heritage Drive. The person refused ambulance services.
9:56 p.m.: Oswaldo Lima, 41, of Rockport, was arrested on Broadway for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Friday.
9:14 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street. The person refused medical services.
7:49 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a criminal complaint for operating with revoked registration.
2:35 p.m.: A person reported a young male speeding up and down Mary Helen Way. Officers are aware of who the young man is and plan on addressing him about his activity.
1:51 p.m.: Report of a family walking along the train tracks on Nugent Stretch. The family told officersthey were walking through Dogtown and exited out of the wrong area. No further action was taken.
11:50 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding construction on Pleasant Street. Officers advised the reporting party to contact the building inspectors about the issue.
10:27 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Jerdens Lane was ticketed.
10:02 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported the downstairs neighbors have been yelling at each other. Officers advised the person to report back when the yelling is actively happening.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 12
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — five verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 5:29 a.m. and 10:57 p.m.
12:16 p.m.: Officers spoke with neighbors involved in a dispute at The Plains.
10:45 a.m.: Report of unwanted guests at a residence on Old Neck Road. The guests left a short time later.
8:55 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox outside a Lincoln Avenue home.
ESSEX
Friday, March 13
5:25 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Thursday, March 1
4:39 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for a multiple licence plate violation.
1:38 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Western Avenue and Essex Park Road received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:05 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
