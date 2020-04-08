In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, April 7
8:52 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at Captain's Lodge Motel on Eastern Avenue. The involved party was transported to the hospital.
7:22 p.m.: Police arrived on River Road for a call about a trespasser.
6:54 p.m.: An area search of LePage Lane proved negative after a caller reported a disturbance.
6:53 p.m.: Threats were reported by a Mt. Vernon Street resident.
6:28 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Addison Street for a parking complaint.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 7
9:44 p.m.: Lift assist on Broadway.
5:41 p.m.: A person walking his dog through the Pine Pit woods near Curtis Street reported encountering two aggressive and unleashed dogs. The Animal Control officer was notified of the incident.
2:42 p.m.: A person reported his or her car had been vandalized with spray paint while parked on Cleaves Street.
12:06 p.m.: A driver on Smith Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
8:26 and 6:01 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Gott Street and Drumlin Road. Both patients refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 7
9:43 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:54 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a herd of deer stuck in a Masconomo Street yard.
3:03 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
11:01 a.m.: A car parked at Singing Beach was ticketed.
7:47 a.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 8
12:55 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Grove Street.
Tuesday, April 7
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
