In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Tuesday, April 7 

8:52 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at Captain's Lodge Motel on Eastern Avenue. The involved party was transported to the hospital. 

7:22 p.m.: Police arrived on River Road for a call about a trespasser. 

6:54 p.m.: An area search of LePage Lane proved negative after a caller reported a disturbance. 

6:53 p.m.: Threats were reported by a Mt. Vernon Street resident. 

6:28 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Addison Street for a parking complaint. 

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, April 7

9:44 p.m.: Lift assist on Broadway.  

5:41 p.m.: A person walking his dog through the Pine Pit woods near Curtis Street reported encountering two aggressive and unleashed dogs. The Animal Control officer was notified of the incident. 

2:42 p.m.: A person reported his or her car had been vandalized with spray paint while parked on Cleaves Street. 

12:06 p.m.: A driver on Smith Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation. 

8:26 and 6:01 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Gott Street and Drumlin Road. Both patients refused ambulance services. 

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, April 7

9:43 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

3:54 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a herd of deer stuck in a Masconomo Street yard. 

3:03 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. 

11:01 a.m.: A car parked at Singing Beach was ticketed. 

7:47 a.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

Wednesday, April 8

12:55 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Grove Street. 

Tuesday, April 7

Building and area checks done around town throughout the day. 

