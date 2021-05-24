In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 23
3 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Mobil on Essex Avenue as an employee found suspected drugs outside of the store's doorway.
7:52 a.m.: Dollar General, 143 Washington St., reported a shoplifter. Police found the man on Pearl Street with a pair of boxers, a pair of shorts, and a T-shirt, and brought him back to the store. Store management did not want to press charges but was advised that he was no longer welcome inside the store.
Saturday, May 22
Hypodermic needles were disposed of safely after two were retrieved Cherry Hill Cemetery, 20 Marsh St., at 6:45 a.m., and one each were picked up from the concrete sidewalk in the front yard of 4 Prospect St, at 11:22 a.m. and the steps of the Bank of America ATM on 2 Rogers St. at 11:50 p.m.
11:22 p.m.: A Witham Street resident called to report that there was a raccoon and babies in her attic.
9:29 p.m.: A caller on Duley Street reported that there were fireworks and a group of young teenagers on Lanes Cove.
7:06 p.m.: A caller reported that there a man was staring at young female children at the Burnham's Field playground. The officer confirmed that the man was watching the game at the field with his family.
2:36 p.m.: An altercation between students was reported at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson. School staff notified their parents.
1:50 p.m.: A business owner was upset that a man was feeding stale bread to seagulls as he walked past the business. The owner said he has found bread thrown about his parking lot on multiple occasions in recent weeks. Police told the man to refrain from feeding the gulls in front of Maria’s Pizza at 35 Pearl St.. The man apologized and then picked up the bread.
10:19 a.m.: A deceased possum was removed from Wheeler Street.
7:34 a.m.: A caller from Castle View Drive stated that she saw a fox with kits, but it was limping.
Friday, May 21
8:43 p.m.: A caller from Good Harbor Beach said there was a large group of underage teenagers drinking and littering in the parking lot.
1:34 p.m.: Employees at the Cape Ann YMCA, 7 School House Road , said they were assaulted by a man who refused to wear a mask. The individual was told to follow the rules. Employees did not want to press charges.
1:30 p.m.: A man called to state that his mail service had been suspended because his dog does “nothing but bark.” An officer phoned back and advised the caller to contact the post master general to inquire what accommodation was required.
9:42 a.m.: Animal control contacted caller from Mt. Pleasant to discuss a coyote sighting. This area will be patrolled for neighborhood safety.
9:39 a.m.: Three men were reported fighting across from the Saltwater Massage Studio at 65 Pleasant St.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, May 22
7:12 p.m.: A person reported losing a blue Visa card on Main Street.
Lock-outs: Officers assisted individuals locked out of their cars on Landmark Lane at 2:01 and 6:12 p.m..
5:17 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported a person hit his tractor and fled the scene. The matter is under investigation.
3:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:03 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Beach Street. Officers spoke with the offending driver. No further information is available at this time.
9:44 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a large snapping turtle from a South Street driveway.
8:11 a.m.: A King Street resident reported a hit-and-run that occurred the previous night. The matter is under investigation.
Saturday, May 21
11:54 a.m.: Report of two illegally parked cars near Long Beach. One was moved while the other was ticketed. A neighbor dispute occurred a short time after the ticket was issued. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
Friday, May 20
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Brooks Road at 1:16 p.m., Colona Road at 5:03 p.m. and Granite Street at 5:16 p.m.
2:36 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
12:26 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
10:05 and 9:15 a.m.: Two drivers on Pleasant Street and Summer Street received written warnings for failing to stop at a stop sign.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, May 23
9:24 p.m.: Report of a verbal argument on School Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
2 p.m.: Officers provided a courtesy transport to a person on Beach Street.
12:42 p.m.: Three illegally parked cars at Singing Beach were towed.
11:19 a.m.: Medical emergency on Victoria Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, May 22
9:41 p.m.: Officers assisted a Bridge Street resident who was locked out of their home.
4:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:05 p.m.: Report of a car accident on Beach Street. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital and received a summons for operating with a revoked license.
12:30 p.m.: Ambulance One was sent to Gloucester for mutual aid.
11:55 a.m.: Officers spoke to a group of children on Lincoln Street regarding bike safety.
11:10 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove trash from the sidewalk on Old Essex Road.
Friday, May 20
6:10 a.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic syringe found on Singing Beach.