In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Tuesday, May 5

5:07 p.m.: A woman reported to be causing a disturbance at McDonalds on Maplewood Avenue couldn't be found. 

4:59 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue for a report of a group causing a disturbance. 

12:17 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Vale Court for a report of someone trespassing. 

11:22 a.m.: No action was required after a caller reported a disturbance at the Cape Ann YMCA on Middle Street. 

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, May 5

 

3:28 p.m.: Officers spoke with two walkers on Curtis Street who were not wearing face masks. Both were given masks by the officers.

2:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

8:46 a.m.: A Mt. Pleasant Street resident reported a neighbor was blowing debris onto his car. Both parties were spoken to.

7:21 a.m.: Lift assist on Briarstone Road.

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, May 5

 

4:49 p.m.: Three people were asked to leave Singing Beach. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

1:55 p.m.: Verizon was notified of a service outage on Old Neck Road. 

11:41 a.m.: Report of a fox sighting on Crooked Lane. Animal Control was notified. 

ESSEX

Tuesday, May 5

Building and area checks done throughout town at all hours of the day.

