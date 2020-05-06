In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 5
5:07 p.m.: A woman reported to be causing a disturbance at McDonalds on Maplewood Avenue couldn't be found.
4:59 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue for a report of a group causing a disturbance.
12:17 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Vale Court for a report of someone trespassing.
11:22 a.m.: No action was required after a caller reported a disturbance at the Cape Ann YMCA on Middle Street.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, May 5
3:28 p.m.: Officers spoke with two walkers on Curtis Street who were not wearing face masks. Both were given masks by the officers.
2:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:46 a.m.: A Mt. Pleasant Street resident reported a neighbor was blowing debris onto his car. Both parties were spoken to.
7:21 a.m.: Lift assist on Briarstone Road.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 5
4:49 p.m.: Three people were asked to leave Singing Beach. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1:55 p.m.: Verizon was notified of a service outage on Old Neck Road.
11:41 a.m.: Report of a fox sighting on Crooked Lane. Animal Control was notified.
ESSEX
Tuesday, May 5
Building and area checks done throughout town at all hours of the day.