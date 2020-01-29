In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 28
7:59 p.m.: A caller at 3 Friend Court lodged a noise complaint, saying things were being thrown around in the apartment upstairs.
5:32 p.m.: While on patrol, a police officer observed vandalism to the side of Doyon's appliance store at 15 Whistlestop Way.
3:10 p.m.: A caller at Wilbur Tracy Associates Inc of 15 Kondelin Road reported an illegal dumping on the property.
12:03 p.m.: Leslie Tomlinson, 25, of 8 Elwell St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting by asportation after police were called to Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing for a report of a shoplifter. The store director informed the responding officers that he had caught Tomlinson trying to leave the store with four boxes of sushi and three energy drinks in her purse without paying. The director explained that Tomlinson had stolen other items earlier this week, but was able to leave before she could be stopped. She admitted to taking the items, which totaled to $35.56 and was put under arrest.
9:56 a.m.: John Thibeault, 27, listed as homeless of Gloucester, was arrested on Washington Street on charges of illegal possession of Class A drugs with the intent to distribute; illegal possession of class A drugs, subsequent offense; and illegal possession class B drugs, subsequent offense. An officer reported seeing Thibeault, and knowing he was a user of opiates and suspected dealer, follow closely behind him for some time. The officer then identified himself to Thibeault at Center Street and ordered him to drop what he had in his hand. Police said they found hypodermic syringes and what they believe to be 17.5 grams of fentanyl in Thibeault's possession.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7:02 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1:19 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
9:42 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a civil infraction for operating in violation of their license's restriction and a marked lanes violation.
4:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:49 p.m.: A Camborne Way resident reported a tree company was cutting down a portion of a tree that was on the property. Officers referred the caller to the tree company.
2:52 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
2:14 p.m.: Report of a person going through a dumpster at Whistle Stop Mall. Officers searched the area but did not find the person in question.
10:15 a.m.: A report of fraud was transferred to another police department.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 8:33 a.m. and 4:53 p.m.
9:26 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for unlicensed operation and a marked lanes violation.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Brookwood Road at 9:13 and 10:50 a.m. and to School Street at 11:16 a.m. The first individual refused ambulance service, the latter two were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:06 a.m.: Officers told a man to stop cutting down trees near the Route 128 southbound on-ramp.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10:04 a.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
9:54 p.m.: Officers assisted Manchester Police with a traffic stop on Southern Avenue, near the Manchester line. At this time, it is unknown what the traffic stop was for.
5:57 p.m.: A Southern Avenue resident reported he suspected a contractor that previously worked for him was driving by his home. According to the caller, the two previously were involved in a disagreement. Officers were unable to find the supposed contractor.
9:48 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
9:21 a.m.: A person called to ask if Chebacco Terrace was being evacuated as a large group of people there were entering buses parked outside. There was no evacuation.
