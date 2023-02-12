In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Friday, Feb. 10
6:45 a.m.: Police were called for a report of an unknown party sleeping on a Chestnut Street resident’s couch. The person who called told dispatch the unknown person had left the area. Police said based on their observations, it was unlikely there was any unwanted party inside the residence over the course of the night. The resident was told not to confront anyone and to call police immediately should she believe any unwanted parties were in her residence.
Thursday, Feb 9
7:26 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on East Main Street.
4:59 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Maplewood Court.
9:05 a.m.: An abandoned motor-vehicle was reported on Beacon Street.
8:40 a.m.: A stolen motorcycle was reported to the house officer at the police station on Main Street. According to the police report, a man reported his dirt bike, a white 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i that is registered in Massachusetts, had been stolen from his shop on Commercial Street, in the Fort neighborhood. The man said that when he arrived to the shop that day, he saw the garage door on the Beach Court side of the shop was open, his boat motor had been thrown to the side, and his motorcycle was missing. The man said he does not have a surveillance camera at the shop, and he was planning on speaking to neighbors to see if any of them had one. The man supplied pictures of the bike to police and filled out a stolen vehicle report.
ESSEX
Saturday, Jan. 11
2:41 a.m.: Alarm activation on John Wise Avenue. Building checked and secured.
1:47 a.m.: A John Wise Avenue property was checked and secured after suspicious activity was reported on the premises.
Friday, Feb. 10
Traffic stops made at Martin and Pickering streets at 5:36 p.m., and on Southern Avenue at 9:41 p.m., when both drivers were issued citations. No action was taken during a stop o Eastern Avenue at 5:58 p.m.
Lost and found property notification made on Pond Street at Western Avenue at 7:42 a.m., and reported at the police station at 8:43 p.m.
Welfare checks made on Pickering Street at 3:34 p.m., when the person was spoken to, and on Arielle Lane at 6:15 p.m.
5:39 p.m.: A disabled vehicle on Story Street was checked and secured.
Animal complaints: Help was given as needed on Western Avenue at Pond Street at 7:31 a.m., and the animal could not be located when officers arrived at a Main Street address at 4:43 p.m.
Fire alarms: An activation on Martin Street at 7:01 a.m. was a false alarm, and Engine 1 and ambulance were dispatched to Western Avenue at noon, when emergency medical services were not needed.
11:20 a.m.: E-911 hangup call placed from Lebaron Road.
9:46 a.m.: Citizen assisted on John Wise Avenue.
Thursday Feb. 9
Traffic stops were made on John Wise Avenue at 4:36 and 6:38 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
5:53 p.m.: Police reported a motor vehicle accident at an address on Western Avenue. No injuries were reported in the incident.
2:48 p.m.: Police received an animal complaint, reportedly made at an Eastern Avenue address.
10:26 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Main Street address after a report of a fall. A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted.
ROCKPORT
Thursday Feb. 9
6:21 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Beach Street address and performed a medical emergency transport.
3:47 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Rowe Point address.
8:17 a.m.: Police received a complaint from a High Street Court address about an animal. The animal control officer was notified.
7:08 a.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Thatcher Road. A verbal warning was issued.