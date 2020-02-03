In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Feb. 2
7:40 p.m.: Police received report of a possible missing female resident of Saint Louis Avenue. Police and Coast Guard initiated a search.
2:20 p.m.: Officers responded to the McDonald's restaurant on Maplewood Avenue on report of a disturbance. Peace restored.
12:08 p.m.: Officer responded to the AT+T store at Gloucester Crossing on report of an unwelcome guest. Peace restored.
Saturday, Feb. 1
4:06 p.m.: Officer responded to an East Main Street address on report of a disturbance. Peace restored.
12:51 p.m.:Aaron A. Dickerson, 31, of 14 Willow St. in Gloucester, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.
10:13 a.m.: Following a traffic stop on Grant Circle, police said they would seek a summons to court for a Millville, Pennsylvania, man on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
12:24 a.m.: Officers responded to a Center Street address on report of a disturbance. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — five verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between Friday, Jan. 31, at 6:51 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 2, at 9:01 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
8:37 p.m.: A Wildon Heights resident reported a Stop & Shop semi truck was stuck on the street. The truck was able to make it out of the neighborhood on its own a short while later.
10:47 a.m.: A North Road resident reported an unknown vehicle was parked in the driveway. Officers advised the person to call a tow company if he or she wanted the car removed.
7:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Smith Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital individuals from Martha's Lane at 1:24 p.m., Dean Road at 4:23 p.m.and Brooks Road at 5:43 p.m.
12:38 p.m.: The DPW was notified of water shooting out of street by a fire hydrant on Penzance Road.
11:45 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a dead cat from the roadway on Main Street.
11:32 a.m.: The DPW was notified of brown water leaking inside a Mt. Pleasant Street home.
11:21 a.m.: Lift assist on South Street.
9:37 a.m.: The DPW was notified of water bubbling out of the street on the corner of North Light and Lucia lanes.
Friday, Jan. 31
11:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:08 p.m.: A Pearl Street resident reported her husband had not come home from work. The husband was located a short while later.
4:46 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Squam Hill Road was ticketed.
1:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:49 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6:28 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding trains idling at the MBTA station on Station Square.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Feb. 2
11:43 a.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:05 a.m.: Hayley Irwin, 29, of 2 Soginese Creek Road, Essex, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of a class E drug. She was arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday morning. Her next court date is scheduled for Monday, March 16.
10:16 a.m.: A driver on Central Street received a verbal warning for impeded operation.
1:55 and 9:42 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Andrews Avenue and Norwood Avenue. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Feb. 1
5:38 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:38 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Summer Street. Firefighter did not find the gas in the home.
2:34 p.m.: Officers moved debris off the roadway on Route 128 northbound.
3:02 p.m.: Officers were notified of trash dumped on the path to Singing Beach off Beach Street.
Friday, Jan. 31
2:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Union Street was towed.
12:33 p.m.: Officers filed a report after an Old Wenham Way resident reported someone trespassing on the property.
11:38 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Harold Street.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Eight drivers received warnings — seven verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Friday, Jan. 31, at 5:10 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11:01 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
1:07 a.m.: Bryan Shewbridge, 26, of 1 Derby St., Gloucester, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning. His pretrial date is scheduled for Friday, March 6.
Saturday, Feb. 1
9:15 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation.
7:25 p.m.: Officers spoke to and dismissed a group of children hanging out by the marina on Main Street.
2:04 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
11:01 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Martin Street and Landing Road received a citation for speeding.
Friday, Jan. 31
11:11 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Pickering Street.
9:55 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding fireworks on Pond Street. Officers spoke with the person lighting the fireworks and peace was restored.
6:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:26 a.m. and 4:26 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Main Street and Story Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:07 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation. The car was towed.
