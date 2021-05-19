In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 18
10:16 p.m.: A woman and her daughter were reported to be in the building of Cape Ann Marina and Motel Complex at 75 Essex Ave. and stealing blankets. Police gave them a courtesy ride to 27 Magnolia Ave.
9:08 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Forest Lane on a report of vandalism to motor vehicles. Once on the scene, police observed that there was smashed windows on two cars. The first car had damage to the driver side rear window, while the second one had damage to the passenger window.
7:01 p.m.: A caller from 57 Prospect St. reported that a motor vehicle was on fire.
2:00 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Fisherman Way as a resident believed that someone had entered his house while he left for approximately an hour. When he returned home the door was cracked open. Upon arriving at the scene, the caller walked the officers through the house, explaining that nothing had been taken or tampered with. When leaving the house, police observed the deadbolt was in the lock position, however no one had touched the lock. The man explained that he believed his screen door had already been ripped, however, he believed it had been ripped "a little more." Police advised the man to possibly look into security cameras for the residence.
11:55 a.m.: Police were flagged down on Main Street by the owner of the Sweats of New England at 85 Main St. who had found personal items that were left behind in her store.
The items included a death certificate as well as a Cape Ann Savings Bank passbook, a last will and testament and other personal belongings. An officer attempted to contact the owner of the papers by phone and by visiting the address listed, but no one answered.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 19
4:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Tuesday, May 18
4:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:20 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:24 a.m.: A Phillips Avenue resident reported finding a litter of fox puppies in his yard. Animal Control was notified.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 18
4:59 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
4:35 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for operating without a license and a citation for speeding.
3:15 p.m.: Report of an injured kayaker at Gales Point. The kayaker refused medical services.
3:07 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation.
11:22 and 9:38 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Summer Street and Jersey Lane. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 19
6:05 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Tuesday, May 18
8:53 p.m.: Officers spoke with a driver who was trespassing on private property on Western Avenue. The driver left the area and no further action was taken.
5:48 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
10:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:35 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Monday, May 17
9:57 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding and operating with a suspended license.
5:42 p.m.: A Pine Ridge Road resident reported an aggressive groundhog was chasing her pets around the yard. Animal Control was notified.
5:10 p.m.: A Driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
4:26 p.m.: Comcast was notified of a downed cable wire on Southern Avenue.
2:33 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
12:22 p.m.: Walk-in report regarding a vehicle being vandalized. The matter is still under investigation.
10:47 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:26 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding and a hands-free driving violation.
9 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning. It is unclear at this time what the verbal warning was for.
6:48 and 6:30 a.m.: Two drivers on Martin Street were stopped for speeding. One received a verbal warning while the other received a citation.