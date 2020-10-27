Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
Monday, Oct. 26
10:56 p.m.: A caller from the Amvets reported a suspicious man and woman in the area of McPherson Park at 31 Prospect St. The woman was reported to be near the bus stop at McPherson Park while the man, wearing a black jacket and hood, was going in and out of driveways. Police confirmed that the woman was doing her makeup behind the bus stop and the man was taking out his trash.
6:00 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 67 Middle St. for a report of a past larceny. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who explained that he recieved a confirmation from the U.S. Postal Service that his package containing a $183 train set was delivered at 4:20 p.m. He explained that packages are always delivered on the left inside the building where the mailboxes are located. The package was not there.
2:32 p.m.: A caller from Riggs Street reported that someone entered her home and took her belongings.
1:14 p.m.: A caller from Middle Street reported that someone knocked on the door last night and it scared her.
1:11 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was retrieved from Willow Street and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Oct. 26
9:43 p.m.: A Broadway resident reported being a victim of a scam. Officers advised the person to file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.
1:28 p.m.: Officers assisted a Summit Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
11:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 26
8:33 and 8:08 p.m.: Two drivers on Moses Hill Road and Greenbrier Road received written warnings for speeding.
7:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:49 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a large coyote on Ancient County Way.
5:46 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
5:11 and 4:29 p.m.: Officers assisted residents on Pleasant Street and Eaglehead Road who reported false unemployment claims filed in their names.
3:03, 2:31 and 2:25 p.m.: A driver on Rockwood Avenue and two drivers on Pine Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
2:15 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a water main break on Arbella Street.
12:04 p.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 27
1:12 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a criminal application on charges of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of a class E drug.
Monday, Oct. 26
2:16 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
12:44 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for unlicensed operation. A licensed driver was able to drive the car home.
11:25 and 11:24 a.m.: Officers assisted two residents who reported false unemployment claims were filed under their names.
9:49 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.