Police/Fire

Jeremiah Nicastro/Courtesy photo/Maplewood Car Wash manager Jean Bellevue recently returned to Cape Ann after running a soccer camp in his home country of Haiti. Prior to his trip, the Gloucester Police Department's Community Impact Unit collected sports equipment for Bellevue to take with him so that his Haitian students could have the proper gear when at camp. Donated items included 100 uniforms, cleats, balls, warmup outfits, and goalie gloves.