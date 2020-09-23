In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Tuesday, Sept. 22
7:24 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Riggs Street where the caller explained that his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend has been trying to contact him via Facebook. No specific threats were made, just relationship questions about his ex. Police advised him to block the boyfriend's friend request and warn any of his friends to stay away.
2:37 p.m.: A caller from the intersection of Marsh Street and Cunningham Road wanted to speak to an officer regarding stolen stools.
1 p.m.: Police responded to 67 Middle St. and spoke with a man from the YMCA fitness center who stated that he had spoken to a man earlier who was upset about the condition of the YMCA apartment building. Because the fitness center is separate from the apartments, he was unsure of how to help the man. Once located, the man told police that he had been a tenant in the YMCA apartment building for a number of years and said the building's structural integrity is compromised and he is concerned for the safety of the tenants. He showed police the exterior of the building which appears to be tilted in a precarious position. He explained that because of the proximity of the neighboring building, rainwater and moisture stays in the void and is compromising the brickwork. He noted that he has brought this issue up to a variety of YMCA and city officials, but no one has done anything.
About 1:45 p.m., police were dispatched to Main Street where the man was found yelling loudly and causing a disturbance. The man again showed the police the exterior of the YMCA apartment building, noting that the area that appeared to be bowing. Police informed him that the information would be forwarded to the city building inspector.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Lead foots: Two drivers — one on on Broadway at 5:43 p.m., the other on Thatcher Road at 9:51 p.m. — each received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:43 p.m.: The DPW was notified to repair two wooden staircases at Long Beach that were damaged by high tides caused by Hurricane Teddy.
4:42 p.m.: Officers assisted a Hodgkins Road resident who reported ID theft.
Medical emergencies: Two patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, one from Main Street at 8:58 a.m., the other from Marmion Way at 4:11 p.m.
3:37 p.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported political lawn signs had been stolen over the weekend.
3:34 p.m.: The DPW closed down Penzance Road due to flooding from high tides. The road was reopened Wednesday morning.
1:28 p.m.: The athletic director at Rockport High School reported a possible scam involving the high school basketball team. According to him, multiple people had received phone calls from a person looking to raise money for a sign to support the team. The AD stated this alleged fundraiser is not being put on by the school. Officers spoke with one person who received the call and said reported no personal information was given out to the scammer. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.
12:44 p.m.: A person on Pigeon Hill Street reported losing a wallet.
12:34 p.m. and 10 a.m.: Officers assisted two residents on Marmion Way and King Street who reported false unemployment claims were filed under their names.
8:43 a.m.: An illegally parked car on King Street was ticketed.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 22
10:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:21 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified after a group of paddleboards got loose from their ties at the Manchester Harbor docks.
4:22 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a marked lanes violation.
4:08 p.m.: The DPW removed debris from the roadway on Ocean Street.
3:32 p.m.: Report of a car running into a guardrail on Route 128 northbound. Minor injuries were reported but ambulance services were refused. State Police were notified to handle the investigation.
12:48 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a mattress from the sidewalk on Norwood Avenue.
11:59 a.m.: Officers assisted a Ledgewood Circle resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
9:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:29 a.m.: A person reported concerns about crime scene tape around a Central Street residence. Officers discovered the tape was a Halloween decoration.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 22
9:43 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
9:26 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
7:43 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:43 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.