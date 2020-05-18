In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Sunday, May 17
6:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Kitefield Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:26 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Granite Street was ticketed.
12:02 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a hypodermic syringe found on Hedge Beach.
11:03 a.m.: Report of a sports car club driving around South Street with loud exhausts. Officers escorted the drivers out of town.
Saturday, May 16
8:27 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported receiving a scam phone call. The scammer reportedly spoofed Rockport Police's number and asked the resident if he wanted to purchase any drugs. No personal information was given to the scammer.
1:37 p.m.: A credit card found on Dock Square was turned into police.
12:03 p.m.: A person reported losing car keys on Long Beach.
Friday, May 15
5:48 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Granite Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. One car was towed from the scene.
1:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:35 a.m.: Verizon was notified of wires down on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, May 17
2:33 and 1:55 p.m.: Groups of people were removed from Coach Ed Field Field and Black Beach. Only Masconomo Park, Reed Park and Tuck's Point are open to Manchester residents and only for walking. All town beaches, other parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1:07 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit a parked car on Summer Street. Information was exchanged.
Saturday, May 16
8:36 and 12:36 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Hidden Ledge Road and Beach Street. Both patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:16 a.m.: A resident reported the train track drawbridge was inoperable. The MBTA was reportedly in the area working on the bridge. No further action was taken.
1:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Friend Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, May 15
9:16 p.m.: Report of a blown transformer on Pleasant Street causing a power outage in the area. National Grid was notified.
7:09 p.m.: Officers safely disposed of a hypodermic syringe found on Raymond Street.
9:49 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.