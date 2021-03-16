In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 15
2:47 p.m.: A person at East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Ext., reported that a strange man was in the woods near the school wearing all black and an orange cap. The caller told police that he keeps coming onto the property and the school is requesting a wellness check. About 20 minutes later, the individual — actually a seventh-grader — had moved along.
12:23 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Chestnut and Main Streets for a report of fire in a Toyota Avalon, likely in the rear cargo trunk. The registered owner explained that she works as a house cleaner and had arrived to her client's address on Chestnut Street approximately five minutes prior to the start of the fire. She further explained that the car is filled with an ample number of combustable cleaning supplies and toilet paper. She added that she is not a smoker and was uncertain of how the fire started.
11:39 a.m.: A caller from the Beauport Hearing Care at 8 Lexington Ave. reported that a cement urn was stolen from the front of the business.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 16
5:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, March 15
10:02 p.m. and 10:12 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Marmion Way and Squam Road. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 15
9:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:15 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:32 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
2:34 p.m.: Officers advised a Central Street resident who was concerned about possible peeping Toms in the area.
11:49 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 16
6:59 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
Monday, March 15
6:10 p.m.: Chelsea Murray, 29, of Ipswich, was arrested after police said she hit two cars parked in a Western Avenue driveway. No injuries were reported. Murray was cited for operating under the influence of liquor, carrying an open container of liquor in a vehicle and negligent operation. Her vehicle was towed from the scene and an accident report was filed. Murray was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.