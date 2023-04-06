In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 5
9:18 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
2:28 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted rfom a Broadway address.
1:50 p.m.: A well-being check was performed on Wharf Road.
11:09 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.
9:47 a.m.: A wellness c heck was performed on Main Street.
Tuesday, April 4
7:32 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Seaview Street, a verbal warning was issued.
2:55 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
10:07 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Country Club Road address.
7:38 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Granite Street address.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 5
12:32 p.m.: A report was made about a loose dog on Atwater Avenue. The dog was later reunited with its owner.
Speeding: One driver received a verbal warning, but all others were issued a written warning during traffic stops on Pleasant Extension Street at 7:16 a.m., Bridge Street at 9:43 a.m., Union Street at 10:01 and 10:18 a.m., and Summer Street at 12:11 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
7:24 p.m.: A noise complaint was made regarding a pickleball court on Summer Street.
7:12 p.m.: A report was made about two loose dogs at a Hickory Hill Road address that were returned to the owner.
3:28 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on School Street, a verbal warning was issued for an alleged speeding violation.
2:57 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Crooked Lane, a verbal warning was issued for an alleged stop sign violation.
11:17 a.m.: After a fire alarm at a Masconomo Street address, a report was made about “water leaking on the system.”
ESSEX
Thursday, April 6
6:09 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.
Wednesday, April 5
Traffics stops were made on Martin Street at 9:21 a.m., Southern Avenue at 9:38 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 9:57 a.m., and Eastern Avenue at 1:25 and 6:13 p.m. Officer issued two verbal warnings, two written warnings, and a citation.
1:32 p.m.: After an “extremity” injury was reportedly suffered at a Brook Pasture Lane address, a medical transport was conducted.
Tuesday, April 4
5:26 p.m.: After a report of abdominal pain suffered by someone at a Southern Avenue address, a medical transport was conducted.
5:24 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Eastern Avenue.
12:02 p.m.: A report was made at a John Wise Avenue address about an alleged fraud/scam.
A traffic hazard was reported at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Southern Heights at 2:06 a.m. and 7:52 a.m.
4:06 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Western Avenue address.
1:09 a.m.: A medical transport as conducted at a Western Avenue address.