In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 1
11:53 a.m.: A caller from the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., reported that a guest at the hotel saw a gun sitting in the window of another guest's room and felt uneasy about it.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
5:59 p.m.: A caller on Essex Avenue, near Sumner Street, reported hearing gunshots in the woods. Police checked the area and were unable to find or hear gunshots.
2:14 p.m.: A caller on Center Street reported that there was possible theft at their address. They later called police back to report that a coworker had been in possession of the lost property.
1:48 p.m.: A man at Haven Terrace called police to notify them he had left his medicine at home and he would like an officer to help him retrieve it.
12:31 p.m.: Police were called to Haven Terrace for a report of theft. Upon arrival, police were notified by the caller that he had just been in a verbal argument with his cousin and his daughter. He had placed his jacket down and stated that shortly after the other two left, he realized it was missing. He said $650 was in the jacket pocket.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 1
10:13 and 10 p.m.: Two drivers on Railroad Avenue and Granite Street received verbal warnings for having broken plate lights.
9:10 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for having broken headlights.
3:27 p.m.: Report of a stove fire on Main Street. The fire was put out before the Fire Department arrived on scene. Firefighters removed the burnt stove from the home.
1:09 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported a child had ran through her yard and threw garbage at her door. She later told the officers who stopped by her house that she discovered who did it and did not want further police assistance.
10:54 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires down by Long Beach.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
11:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:53 p.m.: A driver received a citation for leaving the scene after reportedly side-swiping two parked cars on South Street. The matter is still under investigation.
8:34, 6:26 and 5:47 p.m.: Three drivers on Railroad Avenue, Main Street and School Street were pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver on School Street received a written citation while the other two only received verbal warnings.
4:35 p.m.: A Granite Street resident asked police to make extra patrols by his house that night to make sure no New Year's Eve parties were being thrown while he was out. Police did not find any evidence of a party at the house that night.
3:02 p.m.: Officers assisted a person unloading motorcycles from their truck on the corner of Granite Street and Beach Street.
2:26 p.m.: A Johnson Road resident notified police he would be shooting on his property the following day. After police received noise complaints about the gunfire at 12:24, 1:02, 1:52 and 2:30 p.m., officers told the Johnson Road resident to stop for the day.
11:03 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a tree branch down on the sidewalk at the corner of Summer Street and Pleasant Street.
10:25 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 2
6:57 a.m.: An illegally parked car at Clammer's Beach was tagged.
5:44 a.m.: Report of theft at Chebacco Terrace. The matter is currently under investigation.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
10:25 p.m.: Kenneth Gleason, 51, of Gloucester, was arrested on John Wise Avenue for operating under the influence, second offense; negligent operation; and speeding. He was transported to the Wenham police station for a breathalyzer test before being booked. Gleason was arraigned on the charges at Gloucester District Court Thursday morning and it will be continued on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
9:58 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
9:23, 9:10 and 8:43 p.m.: Three drivers received verbal warnings on John Wise Avenue — two for marked lanes violations and one for speeding.
8:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lakeshore Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:22 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a court summons for operating with suspended insurance. The car was towed from the scene.
7:41 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
7:49 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street received a written warning for speeding.
5:40 p.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Island Road received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight.
10:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Seven drivers were stopped for speeding between 11:26 a.m. and 2:53 p.m.. These stops happened on Parson Lane, Walker Road, Deer Hill Street, Beach Street and Brice Lane. Two drivers received written warnings while the others received verbal warnings.
4:26 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a citation for operating with expired registration. The car was towed from the scene.
4:15 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
1:39 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for obstructed view.
1:19 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a possible water main break at a Cobb Avenue residence. It was later discovered the leak was caused by a broken sump pump.
11:08 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
2:44 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Summer Street and Overhead Bridge received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
2:07 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for carrying an expired license and a stop sign violation.
1:37 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:14 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a warning for speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.