In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Monday, Oct. 19 

10:37 p.m.: A caller from 20R Sargent St. reported a barking dog. The dog was brought inside. 

1:31 p.m.: Fourteen hypodermic needles were recovered on the path from Whistlestop to Myrtle Square and disposed of safely. 

12:07 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered to the right of a lifeguard stand at Half Moon Beach at 24 Hough Ave. 

10:10 a.m.: A caller from School House Road reported that she observed two individuals who broke into the Sargent Street storage units. No other description was given. 

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 20

1:29 a.m.: Lift assist on Railroad Avenue.

12:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.  

Monday, Oct. 19

10:17 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of his or her apartment.  

Scams 7:36 p.m.: Officers assisted three residents — on Breakwater Avenue at 9:56 a.m., Eden Road at 11:52 a.m., and Frank Street at 7:36 p.m. — who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under their names. 

5:53 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street was issued a criminal complaint for operating with revoked insurance. The car was towed from the scene. 

4:30 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding. 

Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Main Street at 9:35 a.m. and Tuna Wharf at 11:12 a.m.

MANCHESTER

Monday, Oct. 19

4:47 p.m.: Report of a rock thrown on a car on Lincoln Street. 

2:35 p.m.: A parked car blocking the sidewalk on Forest Street was ticketed. 

12:57 p.m.: Officers spoke with two Vine Street neighbors arguing about a fence. Peace was restored. 

ESSEX

Monday, Oct. 19

10:46 p.m.: A driver received a citation for speeding and not carrying a license during a traffic stop on Main Street. 

3:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.  

11:43 a.m.: Officers assisted a John Wise Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name. 

