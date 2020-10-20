In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 19
10:37 p.m.: A caller from 20R Sargent St. reported a barking dog. The dog was brought inside.
1:31 p.m.: Fourteen hypodermic needles were recovered on the path from Whistlestop to Myrtle Square and disposed of safely.
12:07 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered to the right of a lifeguard stand at Half Moon Beach at 24 Hough Ave.
10:10 a.m.: A caller from School House Road reported that she observed two individuals who broke into the Sargent Street storage units. No other description was given.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 20
1:29 a.m.: Lift assist on Railroad Avenue.
12:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Oct. 19
10:17 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of his or her apartment.
Scams 7:36 p.m.: Officers assisted three residents — on Breakwater Avenue at 9:56 a.m., Eden Road at 11:52 a.m., and Frank Street at 7:36 p.m. — who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under their names.
5:53 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street was issued a criminal complaint for operating with revoked insurance. The car was towed from the scene.
4:30 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Main Street at 9:35 a.m. and Tuna Wharf at 11:12 a.m.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 19
4:47 p.m.: Report of a rock thrown on a car on Lincoln Street.
2:35 p.m.: A parked car blocking the sidewalk on Forest Street was ticketed.
12:57 p.m.: Officers spoke with two Vine Street neighbors arguing about a fence. Peace was restored.
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 19
10:46 p.m.: A driver received a citation for speeding and not carrying a license during a traffic stop on Main Street.
3:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:43 a.m.: Officers assisted a John Wise Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.