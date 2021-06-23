In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 22
10:04 a.m.: A caller from 3 Salt Marsh Lane reported that his license plate was stolen last night.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 22
3:16 p.m.: Report of a rear-end accident on Main Street. No injuries and minor damage were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Shetland Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:31 a.m.: An abandoned drone found on Railroad Avenue was turned into police custody.
10:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:59 a.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Story Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, June 22
6:11 p.m.: Report of a two-car crash on Summer Street. No injuries were reported. Both cars were able to drive away from the scene on their own power. Officers filed an accident report.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 22
9:49 and 9:43 p.m.: Two drivers were pulled over on Eastern Avenue. One received a criminal application for unlicensed operation and the other received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
6:37 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation.
12:39 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a criminal application for operating with a suspended license.
8:53 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.