In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Sunday, June 4

10:40 p.m.: Vandalism to a marina was reported on Harbor Loop.

4:46 p.m.: A crash resulting in minor damage and no injuries was reported on Derby Street and Maplewood Avenue.

3:56 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a smoke alarm activation at the Action shelter on Main Street.

3:20 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.

8:59 a.m.: A parking complaint on Lexington Avenue resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Gloucester woman with charges of having an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on a public way.

8:31 a.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on East Main Street.

Saturday, June 3

5:11 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 20-year-old Gloucester man charging him with negligent driving, vandalizing property, leaving the scene of property damage and two counts of vandalizing property at Good Harbor Beach.

1:50 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Western Avenue.

12:49 p.m.: A past break-in was reported on Decatur Street.

12:06 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Maplewood Avenue.

11:16 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street and Veterans Way.

2:52 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Main Street.

2:07 a.m.: Police took a report of motor-vehicle theft on Eastern Avenue.

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, June 14

1:36 a.m.: After a report of an illegally parked motor vehicle at a T Wharf address, the vehicle was ticketed.

Tuesday, June 13

7:01 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Broadway and Jewett Street, a verbal warning was issued.

Wellness checks were conducted at addresses on Main Street at 9:58 a.m., Norwood Avenue at 1:36 p.m. and White Wharf at 3:55 p.m.

5:35 p.m.: After a report was made about an animal at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow, Animal Control was notified.

3:44 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on North Road. Animal Control was notified.

10:23 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street. The operator was reportedly spoken to.

Monday, June 12

9:59 p.m.: After a report of a well-being check at a Millbrook Park address, the call was reported to be a false alarm.

7:13 p.m.: After a request for service, firefighters were dispatched to a Haven Avenue address.

2:55 p.m.: Authorities notified Rye, New Hampshire, Police regarding a police matter.

10:49 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street.

10 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted on Main Street.

8:53 a.m.: After a report a motor vehicle was parked illegally on Granite Street, the operator was spoken to.

6:45 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.

ESSEX

Tuesday, June 13

12:42 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Centennial Grove Road address.

Monday, June 12

6:50 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.

Sunday, June 11

6:54 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at the intersection of Lufkin Street and Eastern Avenue.

6:43 p.m.: Firefighters transported a patient from a Hill Road address to a hospital.

6:13 p.m.: After a report of an unconscious person at a Bull Island address, firefighters transported the patient to a hospital.

5:42 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.

Saturday, June 10

11:09 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Main Street and Burnham Court, a verbal warning was issued.

10:47 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.

12:28 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Centennial Grove Road address.

9:15 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Western Avenue address

12:59 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Harlow Street and Eastern Avenue, a citation was issued.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you