In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, June 4
10:40 p.m.: Vandalism to a marina was reported on Harbor Loop.
4:46 p.m.: A crash resulting in minor damage and no injuries was reported on Derby Street and Maplewood Avenue.
3:56 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a smoke alarm activation at the Action shelter on Main Street.
3:20 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue.
8:59 a.m.: A parking complaint on Lexington Avenue resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 55-year-old Gloucester woman with charges of having an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on a public way.
8:31 a.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported on East Main Street.
Saturday, June 3
5:11 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 20-year-old Gloucester man charging him with negligent driving, vandalizing property, leaving the scene of property damage and two counts of vandalizing property at Good Harbor Beach.
1:50 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Western Avenue.
12:49 p.m.: A past break-in was reported on Decatur Street.
12:06 p.m.: A larceny was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
11:16 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street and Veterans Way.
2:52 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Main Street.
2:07 a.m.: Police took a report of motor-vehicle theft on Eastern Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 14
1:36 a.m.: After a report of an illegally parked motor vehicle at a T Wharf address, the vehicle was ticketed.
Tuesday, June 13
7:01 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Broadway and Jewett Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Wellness checks were conducted at addresses on Main Street at 9:58 a.m., Norwood Avenue at 1:36 p.m. and White Wharf at 3:55 p.m.
5:35 p.m.: After a report was made about an animal at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow, Animal Control was notified.
3:44 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on North Road. Animal Control was notified.
10:23 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street. The operator was reportedly spoken to.
Monday, June 12
9:59 p.m.: After a report of a well-being check at a Millbrook Park address, the call was reported to be a false alarm.
7:13 p.m.: After a request for service, firefighters were dispatched to a Haven Avenue address.
2:55 p.m.: Authorities notified Rye, New Hampshire, Police regarding a police matter.
10:49 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street.
10 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
8:53 a.m.: After a report a motor vehicle was parked illegally on Granite Street, the operator was spoken to.
6:45 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 13
12:42 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Centennial Grove Road address.
Monday, June 12
6:50 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Sunday, June 11
6:54 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at the intersection of Lufkin Street and Eastern Avenue.
6:43 p.m.: Firefighters transported a patient from a Hill Road address to a hospital.
6:13 p.m.: After a report of an unconscious person at a Bull Island address, firefighters transported the patient to a hospital.
5:42 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.
Saturday, June 10
11:09 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Main Street and Burnham Court, a verbal warning was issued.
10:47 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.
12:28 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Centennial Grove Road address.
9:15 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Western Avenue address
12:59 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Harlow Street and Eastern Avenue, a citation was issued.