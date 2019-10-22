In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 22
6:54 a.m.: An alarm sounding at The Gloucester House restaurant drew a response from police and firefighters, but the alarm proved to be false.
1:08 a.m.: Police arrested a Rockport man on a charge of assault on an intimate partner after responding to a call from a woman who said she had just been assaulted by her boyfriend. The man's name and the specific address of the incident, however, were redacted because police have classified the case as a domestic incident.
Monday, Oct. 21
9:45 p.m.: Robert Tocco, 48, is facing a charge of violating his probation after police went to his residence to serve him with a warrant regarding what police called "a GPS bracelet issue." Officers found Tocco asleep in the residence at 235 Washington St., still wearing the monitoring device, and he became agitated with officers when they woke him. Police also found Tocco to be "highly" intoxicated, and found a small piece of copper brillo in his pocket, "material commonly used in the consumption of narcotics," officer David D'Angelo's report indicated. Tocco's address is listed as 5 Garfield Ave. in Woburn.
9:42 p.m.: A 911 caller told police that someone was trying to steal his bicycle on Marchant Street, and the suspect was seen running down Spring Street toward Prospect. The man could not be located, but was described as wearing a backpack and an orange hat.
2:16 p.m.: Police restored the peace after a disturbance erupted following a two-car motor vehicle accident outside The Open Door's Second Glance thrift shop on Pond Road. There were no injuries and no charges filed.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 22
12:36 p.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported hearing an alarm somewhere in the area. Firefighters discovered it was a hot water alarm sounding at Pigeon Cove Ledges on Curtis Street. The area was cleared a short time later.
Monday, Oct. 21
10:03 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:08 p.m.: Fire alarm at Rockport Public Library on School Street. The Fire Department checked and cleared the area.
12:01 p.m.: Report of a young man walking around the parking lot at the Rockport High School apartments on Broadway. The young man told officers at the scene he lived next door to the apartment complex and he was having a phone conversation with a friend. No further action was taken.
9:53 a.m.: Report of a broken-down car parked on Briny Way. The car owner told officers they were looking to get rid of it before December.
7:27 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 21
7:59 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding and having defective equipment.
5:48 p.m. and 11:46 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Summer Street. Both refused ambulance services.
3:30 p.m.: Report of a dog hit by a car on Pleasant Street. The owner was notified and the dog was brought back to its residence.
3:15 and 12:49 p.m.: Two drivers on Summer Street received written warnings for inspection sticker violations.
1:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on Big Rock Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 22
6:11 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation.
Monday, Oct. 21
1:57 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Southern Heights received a citation.
