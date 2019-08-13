In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 13
1:07 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
12:20 a.m.: Noise complaint lodeged regarding trains idling at the Rockport MBTA station.
Monday, Aug. 12
10:48 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident on vacation reported seeing something suspicious on his security cameras. Officers discovered the building was under maintenance. No further action was taken.
8:31 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
7:07 p.m.: An alarm company reported a burglar alarm activation on Station Square. Officers found the building secure and cleared.
5:51 p.m.: Report of a lost wallet on South Street.
5:17 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was tagged.
4:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Garden Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:03 p.m.: A woman reported her iPhone was stolen on South Street. Officers advised her to file a report at the station. It is unclear if she did so.
1:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ridgewood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:07 p.m.: Fire alarm activation. The Fire Department found no smoke nor fire. The alarm was reset.
12:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:09 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of their car on Summit Avenue.
12:06 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was tagged.
9:20 p.m.: Report of a loose dog on Granite Street. The owner later retrieved it.
8:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 13
6:30 p.m.: Officers ticketed a car parked in front of a fire hydrant on Beach Street.
12:07 p.m.: Accidental alarm activation on Bridge Street. The call was cancelled while officers were en route.
12:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:44 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street.
5:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 14
6:21 a.m.: Firefighters responded to an alarm activation on Choate Street. A faulty detector had set it off.
12:25 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid at Chebacco Terrace. A patient was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Monday, Aug. 13
9:10 p.m.: A well-being check on a Western Avenue resident was requested. Police found the person in question was fine.
7:55 p.m.: A disturbance on Grove Street was reported. Police found a neighbor and a group walking their dogs exchanging words. Once peace was restored, all went on their way.
6:49 p.m.: Hamilton police requested an Essex resident be notified that a family member had been arrested in their town.
3:42 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Martin Street proved to be a person in some distress. The rescue squad responded but the person refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
2:07 p.m.: Assistance was given to Hamilton police who requested a notification be given to a resident.
2:03 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid on Wood Drive. A patient was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
12:28 p.m.: A motorist will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Southern Avenue. A passenger was able to take over driving duties.
11:04 a.m.: A motorist was cited for driving with an expired registration after a traffic stop on Main Street. The car was towed
