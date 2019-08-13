 In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, Aug. 13

1:07 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.

12:20 a.m.: Noise complaint lodeged regarding trains idling at the Rockport MBTA station. 

Monday, Aug. 12

10:48 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident on vacation reported seeing something suspicious on his security cameras. Officers discovered the building was under maintenance. No further action was taken.

8:31 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.

7:07 p.m.: An alarm company reported a burglar alarm activation on Station Square. Officers found the building secure and cleared. 

5:51 p.m.: Report of a lost wallet on South Street.

5:17 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was tagged. 

4:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Garden Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

4:03 p.m.: A woman reported her iPhone was stolen on South Street. Officers advised her to file a report at the station. It is unclear if she did so. 

1:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ridgewood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

1:07 p.m.: Fire alarm activation. The Fire Department found no smoke nor fire. The alarm was reset. 

12:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

12:09 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of their car on Summit Avenue.

12:06 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was tagged. 

9:20 p.m.: Report of a loose dog on Granite Street. The owner later retrieved it. 

8:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

MANCHESTER

Monday, Aug. 13

6:30 p.m.: Officers ticketed a car parked in front of a fire hydrant on Beach Street.

12:07 p.m.: Accidental alarm activation on Bridge Street. The call was cancelled while officers were en route. 

12:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

10:44 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street. 

5:52 a.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

Tuesday, Aug. 14

6:21 a.m.: Firefighters responded to an alarm activation on Choate Street. A faulty detector had set it off.

12:25 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid at Chebacco Terrace. A patient was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.

Monday, Aug. 13

9:10 p.m.: A well-being check on a Western Avenue resident was requested. Police found the person in question was fine.

7:55 p.m.: A disturbance on Grove Street was reported. Police found a neighbor and a group walking their dogs exchanging words. Once peace was restored, all went on their way.

6:49 p.m.: Hamilton police requested an Essex resident be notified that a family member had been arrested in their town.

3:42 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Martin Street proved to be a person in some distress. The rescue squad responded but the person refused ambulance transport to a hospital.

2:07 p.m.: Assistance was given to Hamilton police who requested a notification be given to a resident.

2:03 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid on Wood Drive. A patient was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.

12:28 p.m.: A motorist will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Southern Avenue. A passenger was able to take over driving duties.

11:04 a.m.: A motorist was cited for driving with an expired registration after a traffic stop on Main Street. The car was towed

