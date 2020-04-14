In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 14
9:27 p.m.: Report of a driver moving around stones in the Seaview Street parking lot. Officers at the scene found the person was a National Gird worker who was filling a pothole so he could turn his vehicle around and get out of the lot.
8:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Driftwood Road. The person refused ambulance services.
3:16 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person on Old Garden Road who was walking a dog without a leash.
9:48 a.m.: Lift assist on Meadow Road.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 14
3:53 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Summer Street.
12:44 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was ticketed.
8:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Monday, April 13
11:50 a.m.: An Apple Street resident reported a possible theft from an ex-employee. No other information is available at this time.
Sunday, April 12
11:24 a.m.: A Town Farm Road resident reported a possible car break-in attempt. The person said he heard a loud commotion followed by a car alarm in the area. Officers were unable to locate the person who reportedly triggered the alarm. All cars in the area were secured and there was reportedly no evidence that anything was stolen.
7 p.m.: A dog reportedly bit an 11-year-old boy on Lakeview Road. The dog, reportedly belonging to a neighbor, had ran off by the time officers arrived on scene. Ambulance services were refused. The animal control officer is investigating the matter.
4:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Arielle Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:58 a.m.: Firefighters told a person on the corner of Choate and Belcher streets to stop burning wet leaves, which was causing heavy smoke in the area.
