In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 2
5:47 a.m.: A manager at Gloucester Taxi reported that someone has been phoning to harass or threaten him and other taxi drivers. The caller reported that the man approached a woman driver and threatened her while she was picking up a customer.
Thursday, July 1
4:01 p.m.: A caller from East Main Street reported that she believes she was being followed by a white van a few nights ago. She said she was unable to get the license plate number but described the man to be short and gray-haired with a gray beard.
11:29 a.m.: A 911 caller requested the telephone number for a barber in Magnolia. He was referred to 411 in hopes of getting a good barber.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 1
Lead foots: Traffic stops on Thatcher Road at 12:29 p.m. and on Granite Street at 6:12 and 6:21 p.m.resulted in each of the three drivers receiving written warnings for speeding.
8:46 a.m.: Medical emergency on Green Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 1
5:21 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
11:54 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a property line dispute on Tappan Street.
11:31 a.m.: Animal Control dismissed two people walking their dogs on Black Beach.
7:30 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding an allegedly stolen hole marker on School Street.
6:57 a.m.: A driver on Ancient County Way received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 1
10:50 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat from a Western Avenue home.
8:34 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for having after-market lighting.
5:02 p.m.: Report of stolen property on Main Street. It is unknown at this time what was allegedly stolen. The matter is under investigation.
1:50 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a guardrail on Western Avenue. No injuries were reported. Officers report the accident was caused by a mechanical malfunction. The car was towed from the scene.