In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Friday, June 16
5:19 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.
2 a.m.: Someone was spoken to about a report of suspicious activity at a Main Street address.
Thursday, June 15
Traffic stops were conducted on Main Street at 6:04 p.m., and Martin Street at 6:15 and 6:53 p.m. Officers issued a verbal warning and two citations, respectively.
2:34 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Eastern Avenue. The operator was reportedly spoken to.
1:49 p.m.: After a report of a fall, an ambulance transport was conducted to a hospital from an Addison Street address.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 15
9:40 a.m.: The driver was spoken to after a report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street.
9:37 a.m.: A refusal of ambulance service was reported at a Mt. Locust Avenue address.
9:23 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
8:46 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street. The vehicle was reportedly towed.
7:24 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Bradley Wharf. The operator was reportedly spoken to.