In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

ESSEX

Friday, June 16

5:19 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.

2 a.m.: Someone was spoken to about a report of suspicious activity at a Main Street address.

Thursday, June 15

Traffic stops were conducted on Main Street at 6:04 p.m., and Martin Street at 6:15 and 6:53 p.m. Officers issued a verbal warning and two citations, respectively.

2:34 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Eastern Avenue. The operator was reportedly spoken to.

1:49 p.m.: After a report of a fall, an ambulance transport was conducted to a hospital from an Addison Street address.

ROCKPORT

Thursday, June 15

9:40 a.m.: The driver was spoken to after a report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street. 

9:37 a.m.: A refusal of ambulance service was reported at a Mt. Locust Avenue address.

9:23 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.

8:46 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Granite Street. The vehicle was reportedly towed.

7:24 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Bradley Wharf. The operator was reportedly spoken to.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you