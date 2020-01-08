In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday
6:34 a.m.: A clerk at McDonald's at 46 Maplewood Ave. reported that a man was refusing to pay for an item. The man explained to police that he had asked the clerk for a drink of water, which the clerk agreed to, giving him a cup. When he went over to the dispenser, none of the options said water so he filled his cup with fountain soda. The clerk noticed and confronted the man, who apologized and tried to explain himself. Police confirmed that there was no dispenser labeled "water" but the man should have asked the clerk for the appropriate dispenser.
2:21 a.m.: An employee of Action Inc. shelter of 370 Main St. reported that the shelter did not have any more beds available and a man was sitting on the porch. Police talked to the man and provided him with a courtesy ride further up Main Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
11:44 p.m.: Police were called to Sudbay Chrysler at 29 Causeway St. to check on a suspicious person with a duffle bag. The person identified himself as a worker who was working on the showroom of the dealership.
10:50 p.m.: Police were called to assist Reading Police on Village Street in that town in the search for a missing person. The person had been gone for 45 minutes with no jacket, shoes, or socks. Upon arrival, police were informed by Reading Police that they had started searching. While waiting for further instructions, a person matching the description walked out from behind a house. The person was confirmed to be the missing person and was returned to waiting relatives.
7:45 p.m.: Police were called to Prospect Street for a disturbance. A driver reported tdriving by 154 Prospect St. when her car was hit by an egg that had been thrown by a juvenile. She reported that another juvenile had run away prior to the police's arrival. Police identified no damage to the car and the thrower washed the eggshell off the car. He explained that he was not trying to hit the car when he threw the egg.
7:30 p.m.: Police were called to 52 Veterans Way for a complaint that a neighbor's music levels were too loud.
10:54 a.m.: Emilio Sokhom Humphrey, 27, 15 Shepherd St Apt 2, was arrested at the corner of Cleveland and Sylvan Street on charge of operating a car without a license. When pulled over, Humphrey asked police why they "felony stopped him." After an explanation, police identified that neither Humphrey nor his passenger had a license. After the arrest, police found a homemade small metal pipe with a grip end between the driver seat and the center console. Humphrey explained that he used it for protection.
9:39 a.m.: A woman from Sheedy Park, 88 Pleasant St., called police to report that a man by the name of "Larry" has been trying to break into 88 Pleasant St. by shaking the door. Police advised that she call back if he shows up. She called back to report what she believed was Larry's surname.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 7
7:51 p.m.: A Hooper Court resident reported a fire in the backyard fire pit had gotten out of control. The resident claimed flames were reaching 10 to 12 feet high. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire.
1:29 p.m.: Residential cable wires on Landmark Lane were reportedly hanging low. Officers coiled the wires and placed them to the side of the road. The homeowner said he or she would contact Comcast about the issue.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 7
12:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person refused ambulance transport.
9:46 a.m.: Medical emergency on Knight Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
12:03 p.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident who reportedly was a victim of fraud on PayPal.
2:22 p.m.: A past hit-and-run on School Street was reported. Officers noted damage to the side of the hit car.
5:06 p.m.: A driver on Moses Hill Road received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
5:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Vine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Eight drivers received verbal warnings for traffic law infractions between Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:21 a.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 5:39 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
6:22 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.
1:50 a.m.: The DPW was notified to sand the icy roadway on Western Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
6:33 p.m.: Essex Probation Department requested assistance from officers on a matter.
3:11 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox running around during the day on John Wise Avenue.
7:08 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
