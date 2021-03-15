In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, March 14
9:46 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Spring Street on the report of a man attempting to lure children into his house. Officers spoke with a woman, who said that children were on the side of the house looking for a cat that roams the neighborhood as they were concerned for it due to the cold weather. A man then approached them and asked if they were looking for a cat. He stated that it was in his house and invited them to come get it. The children followed him to at driveway approximately three houses down. Police located the apartment and spoke to a man who matched the description in the report. The man explained that he did find the cat and was attempting to return it to the owner. He told police he saw the children looking for the cat and assumed that they were the owners. He attempted to give it to the younger girl but they had an issue when she came to the front door, as he didn't want the girl coming into his house and the girl expressed similar feelings. The girl eventually left without the cat and without entering the house. The man also spoke to numerous neighbors as well as attempted to post online about the cat before releasing it. Police notified the man about the complaint and he agreed that it was all a misunderstanding.
11:50 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Glenmere Way for a report of a man who had taken mushrooms and was having a bad trip. Upon arrival, the officers were directed to a downstairs bedroom where they saw the man writhing around on a mattress yelling and covering his head with a blanket. A witness said the man had taken 1.5 grams of mushrooms and was having a bad reaction. At one point, the man attempted to run out of the house but was stopped by his father. He then went and laid down on a living room couch. Paramedics were able to place him onto a stretcher and transport him to Addison Gilbert Hospital without incident. His brother explained that he had also taken mushrooms, but he felt fine. He claimed that he had given the mushrooms to his brother, who had never taken mushrooms before. Police notified the man that they would be filing a report with Department of Children and Families.
Saturday, March 13
5:30 p.m.: A caller reported suspicious activity at Burnham Field and that was an argument about money and meeting someone. Police were unable to find anyone with that description.
2:03 p.m.: A retired officer reported that a cell phone was left at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.
Friday, March 12
3:57 p.m.: A woman reported that her car was stolen from Prospect Street. About an hour later, she called back to state that she forget she had parked it elsewhere.
3:38 p.m.: A woman came in to report that she lost her iPhone around the Magnolia Library. She said she would use the "Find My Phone" app and continue looking for her phone.
11 a.m.: A woman reported that a man has been harassing her and sent her a text message stating that he "works with the FBI and can't do anything to him and will take her out and she says anything."
10:29 a.m.: A man was reported to be walking on Route 128 Extension. An officer found and advised the man not to walk in the rotary or on the state highway. He was safely escorted to Gloucester Crossing without incident.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, March 14
9:19 p.m.: Officers assisted a Sandy Bay Terrace resident who was locked out of his or her apartment.
7:41 and 6:29 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Curtis Street and Landmark Lane. Both refused ambulance services.
6:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Brooks Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:47 p.m.: Comcast was notified of a downed cable wire on South Street.
12:24 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of hisor her car on Station Square.
9:13 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Phillips Avenue. No injuries were reported. One car was towed. An accident reported was filed.
8:15 and 4:01 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Railroad Avenue and Curtis Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, March 13
5:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:55 p.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported identity theft.
12:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Shetland Road. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, March 12
3:28 p.m.: A Mt. Pleasant Street resident reported a social security scam. No personal information was given to the scammer.
12:39 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Ruthern Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:54 a.m.: A person reported losing a wallet in the woods by Main Street.
6:50 and 6:01 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Granite Street and Squam Hill Court. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, March 14
1:58 a.m.: Report of a disturbance outside a Loading Place Road home. Officers spoke with the party reportedly causing the disturbance and peace was restored.
7:16 and 7:02 p.m.: Lift assists on Old Essex Road and School Street.
1:26 and 1:12 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street and Greenbrier Road received written warnings for speeding.
10:16 a.m.: Officers assisted a Central Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under their name.
Saturday, March 13
5:54 p.m.: Lift assist on Forest Street.
Friday, March 12
10:16 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a group of children honking car horns on Old Essex Road. Officers spoke with the children and peace was restored.
7:16 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Sunday, March 14
12:57 a.m.: Report of a person yelling on Western Avenue. The person reportedly left the scene by the time officers arrived. No further action was taken.
Saturday, March 13
11:20 a.m.: Request for a well-being check on Wood Drive. Officers spoke with the person and found no issues.