In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, June 8
7:53 a.m.: A Marina Drive caller reported a past employee threatened him. The employee was terminated today. The caller explained to police that the employee stated, "I'm not done with you yet. You have yours coming."
Saturday, June 6
11:07 p.m.: A caller from Niles Beach reported a group of kids were on the beach lighting fireworks.
3:47 p.m.: A caller from Eden Lane seeing a loose puppy running in the direction of East Main Street.
2:38 p.m.: A caller reported that someone had tried to open an unemployment claim in her name. She informed the police that she had already contacted unemployment and was working with them.
2:06 p.m.: A caller from Hesperus Avenue reported there were raccoons in her backyard and she would like them removed to the woods.
12:01 p.m.: An officer responded to a Sandy Way home for a report of vandalism. The caller showed the officer damage to two spotlights on an outside stairwell that lead to the beach.
11:25 a.m.: A Bass Avenue resident reported that her feline had a wound of unknown origin. The caller needed help getting the anumal a carrier. When the officer arrived on the scene, they found that the animal had been hit by a car. The police helped the feline into a carrier and transported to the owner's vehicle.
9:41 a.m.: A caller from an unknown location reported that she had a skunk in a trash can and did not know how to proceed.
8:20 a.m.: Animal Control received several calls from Waterman Road in regard to a small deer crying in the area. Animal Control confirmed that the animal was fine and there was no distress or injury.
Friday, June 5
9:17 p.m.: A caller from Sargent Street reported that his neighbor's beagle was barking for 45 minutes straight.
3:54 p.m.: A caller from Walgreens at 201 Main St. reported a suspicious man wearing heavy garments and a knit hat standing by the bank at the plaza. He was reported to be rolling up plastic bags with a substance in them and "doing something with shears."
2:30 p.m.: A man walked into the lobby of the police station to report credit card fraud. He explained that he was contacted by Discover Bank who informed him that his credit card was used at FedEx for a shipment in the amount of $2,245.23. He told Discover that he did not make or authorize the transaction, which resulted in the company cancelling the transaction and closing his account. Th man was issued a new card.
11:07 a.m.: A caller from an unknown location had questions about how to remove weasels without hurting them. Animal Control called back to give references and advice.
11:01 a.m.: A caller from Rockport had an issue with baby birds. Police directed the caller to the Rockport agencies.
ROCKPORT
Unemployment scam: Over the weekend, officers assisted seven residents who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
Sunday, June 7
8:20 p.m.: There was a complaint regarding a barking dog on Seaview Street. Officers spoke with the dog's owner. Animal Control was also notified.
8:27 a.m.: An officer reported a loose dog on Broadway to Animal Control.
Saturday, June 6
5:26 p.m.: A bicyclist reported a car had nearly hit them on the corner of Caleb's Lane and Wallace Road. The person was was able to provide a description of the car but not its plate number.
Friday, June 5
9:43 p.m.: An officer at Steel Derrick Quarry reported a highly intoxicated man was refusing to leave the area. The man left before officer arrived to the scene.
8:48 p.m.: Officers spoke with and later dismissed people lighting fireworks on Bruno Way.
3:53 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming at Carlson's Quarry.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, June 7
7:39 p.m.: A driver on Crooked Lane received a written warning for having defective equipment.
10:05 a.m.: Police took a report of a past road rage incident on Beach Street.
Saturday, June 6
6:11 p.m.: A trailer on Route 128 northbound reportedly blew out their tires and spun out. State Police were notified.
2:37 p.m.: A report taken regarding a landlord-tenant dispute over a parking spot.
9:04 a.m.: Firefighters vented a Newport Park apartment after the resident reported their oven was smoking.
Friday, June 5
6:47 p.m.: A Beach Street resident reported receiving a scam phone call. The scammer reportedly spoofed a local pharmacy phone number.
6:37 p.m.: A person reported they lost their iPhone 5 on Lincoln Street.
6 p.m.: Police received a report of water balloons being thrown at cars on Old Essex Road. Officers searched the area and were unable to find anyone.
4:29 p.m.: A person reported losing their wallet on Beach Street.
4:11 p.m.: Police took a report of grave plates at Pleasant Grove Cemetery being vandalized.
4 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:41 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an unattended infant animal on Central Street.
1:02 p.m.: Officers assisted a Pleasant Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
ESSEX
Sunday, June 7
5:57 a.m.: Animal Control returned three loose horses on Apple Street to their owner.
2:33 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for operating with a suspended licence.
Saturday, June 6
8:59 p.m.: Animal control was notified to remove a squirrel from an Apple Street bedroom
6:28 p.m.: Officers tagged a parked car on Conomo Point Road. Due to the pandemic, parking on Conomo Point Road is only open to residents at this time.
2:34 p.m.: A car parked in an Island Road parking lot was tagged for not having a resident sticker.
1:55 p.m.: A katana sword found in the road on Main Street was given to police.
12:46 p.m.: The Sewer Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
Friday, June 5
5:28 p.m.: A person on Southern Avenue reported their car engine had caught fire. Firefighters at the scene determined the engine was only letting off steam due to excessive heat. Large amount of liquid was found leaking from the car. Firefighters cleaned the fluid from the street and cleared the area.