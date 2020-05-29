In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Thursday, May 28
11:10 p.m.: Officers spoke with a Pine Street resident regarding an unwanted guest in the home.
7:13 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
6:40 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with revoked registration.
6:16 and 5:19 p.m.: Two drivers, on Beach Street and Pine Street, received verbal warnings for speeding.
5:17 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home at The Plains.
5:15 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:26 p.m.: A driver on Brook Street received a citation for speeding.
3:56 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a Dig Safe call on Mill Street.
10:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Church Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10 a.m.: Officers helped deliver groceries to a Central Street resident.
1:06 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, May 29
1:34 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person sleeping in a car on Western Avenue.
Thursday, May 28
11:10 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:11 p.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Island Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
4:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
7:25 a.m.: Animal Control helped remove a snake from a Story Street home.
7:13 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:59 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a citation for not carrying their license.
6:49 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, May 27
9:59 p.m.: A Martin Street resident received a verbal warning for having a car headlight out.
6:06 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Eastern Avenue.
5:40 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from the beach at Centennial Grove.
10:30 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
10:25 a.m.: Officers spoke with pavers on Western Avenue whose trucks were blocking the roadway. The trucks were later moved.
9:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:27 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a pot hole on Apple Street.
9:15 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.