In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

MANCHESTER

Thursday, May 28

11:10 p.m.: Officers spoke with a Pine Street resident regarding an unwanted guest in the home.

7:13 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.

6:40 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with revoked registration.

6:16 and 5:19 p.m.: Two drivers, on Beach Street and Pine Street, received verbal warnings for speeding. 

5:17 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home at The Plains. 

5:15 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.  

4:26 p.m.: A driver on Brook Street received a citation for speeding. 

3:56 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a Dig Safe call on Mill Street. 

10:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Church Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

10 a.m.: Officers helped deliver groceries to a Central Street resident. 

1:06 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

ESSEX

Friday, May 29

1:34 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person sleeping in a car on Western Avenue. 

Thursday, May 28

11:10 a.m.: Lift assist on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

10:11 p.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Island Road received a verbal warning for speeding. 

9:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.

4:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.

 7:25 a.m.: Animal Control helped remove a snake from a Story Street home. 

7:13 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding. 

6:59 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a citation for not carrying their license. 

6:49 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.

Wednesday, May 27

9:59 p.m.: A Martin Street resident received a verbal warning for having a car headlight out. 

6:06 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Eastern Avenue. 

5:40 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people from the beach at Centennial Grove. 

10:30 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.

10:25 a.m.: Officers spoke with pavers on Western Avenue whose trucks were blocking the roadway. The trucks were later moved. 

9:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

9:27 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a pot hole on Apple Street.  

9:15 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.

