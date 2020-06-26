In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, June 26
6:39 a.m.: Anthony T. Scola, 23, of 10 Larose Ave. was arrested on charges of possession of class A and Class C drugs.
The arrest came after police were dispatched to West Gloucester MBTA train station for a report of a man and a woman with two children, nodding off.
Police recognized the man as Scola, who had been involved in an incident at Walgreens the night prior. Employees of the store had called reporting that he was spending an hour in the bathroom. Scola had been sent on his way after police reported finding an uncapped hypodermic needle filled with blood in his pocket.
On Friday morning at the train station, police say Scola showed numerous signs of opioid use, including pinpoint pupils, profuse sweating, and lack of balance. Police pat-frisked Scola, finding two baggies, one with what police believe be fentanyl in it, and other items consistent with drug use.
Scola was put under arrest and transported to the station. There, his backpack was searched, and was found to hold a prescription bottle with no label on it and eight white pills inscribed with "ROCHE 2" which are consistent with Klonopin.
Thursday, June 25
6:40 p.m.: Fireworks were reported to be going off at the quarries on Hickory Street.
5:33 p.m.: A resident of 6 Summer St. reported that her phone may have been stolen. It was delivered by UPS but never showed up on her doorstep.
11:10 a.m.: A caller from McPherson Park at 31 Prospect St. reported that someone was going through mail that does not belong to the indivual.
10:15 a.m.: A caller reported receiving suspicious emails from a person posing as a government entity in regards to unemployment. The caller had not filed for unemployment and the application was requesting information such as his credit report and Social Security number.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 25
4:55 p.m.: Report of dirt bikes riding around Jerden's Lane. Officers searched the area but were unable to find anyone riding dirt bikes.
3:40 p.m.: A person reported people were not wearing face coverings as required while walking around Main Street.
8:49 and 7:22 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Main Street and Boulder Top. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:43 a.m.: Report of a low flying plane over Gott Avenue. Officers found no issues.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 25
11:29 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for failing to dim lights.
11:10 p.m.: A driver on Moses Hill Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:10 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Brook Street was tagged.
5:44 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for stop sign and speeding violations.
5:13 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street Extension received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
5:07 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a hands-free violation.
3:43 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Sea Street was tagged.
3:23 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of a malfunctioning train gate on Beach Street.
2:47 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Proctor Street and Eaglehead Road.
12:15 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a woman on Beach Street yelling about face coverings.
11:38 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a neighbor dispute on Newport Park.
8:01 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a street light out on Lincoln Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 25
9:29 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Western Avenue and Shea Court received a citation for harsh and objectionable noise and carrying an open container of marijuana.
7:49 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Burnham Court received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:14 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
Wednesday, June 24
7:01 p.m.: A Riverview Hill Road resident reported a neighbor dispute.
2:31 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:50 a.m.: A driver on Story Street received a citation for speeding.
8:34 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick squirrel on Cogswell Road.