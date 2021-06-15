In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, June 14
5:33 p.m.: A representative of LOEB Auctions called from Chicago to report his company conducted an auction at the Cape Ann Brewing Company on June 2, and that on June 9, someone had picked up the auction items he had won and taken some items that he did not win at the auction. The caller explained that he has been in contact with the man about getting the items back that he did not win, but the man is refusing to return them. The items, priced at more than $1,000, include a pallet jack, brewing hose, a Sandwich Press when you won a Sandwich Prep Table, keg dolly, mugs, steins, figurines on a shelf, pair of fork extensions, and a snow plow, quick attach, electric over hydraulic, and 8 feet wide.
3:27 p.m.: A man called to report that his no parking sign had been stolen. He explained that he last saw the sign two days ago and noticed that it was gone yesterday.
11:30 a.m.: A man came to the station to report that his signs were stolen from the beach parking at 2 Beachland Ave.. He explained that he holds a permit from the city to accommodate up to 225 vehicles for beach parking, and a stipulation of the permit is that he is required to place a Lot Full sign and Beach Parking sign. He said that the signs were stolen this past weekend and he has ordered replacements. The price of each sign was roughly $140 and he intends to place GPS chips on the new signs to track down their whereabouts if they are stolen again.
11:19 a.m.: A deceased seagull was reported at the Harbormaster's Office at 19 Harbor Loop.
10:27 a.m.: A baby seagull fell out of the nest by 60 Prospect St. and the mother is reportedly attacking people.
10:10 a.m.: A raccoon was found in the dumpster at 21 Wingaersheek Road.
9:50 a.m.: A caller from Hampden Street reported that her home was broken into sometime Sunday night.
7:36 a.m.: A Hickory Street resident requested that an officer come and grab a black backpack left at the end of her driveway. When an officer retrieved the backpack inside was found $15 cash, a Freestyle blood sugar test kit, two insulin injector pens, and Right Guard deodorant.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 15
2:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, June 14
2:22 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:28 p.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Hodgkins Road.
9:46 a.m.: A driver on Jewett Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 14
6:18 p.m.: A School Street resident reported the basement was flooded due to a burst water pipe. Firefighters shut down the house's water line.
4:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Loading Place Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:20 p.m.: Report of a past car break-in on Orchard Lane. The matter is under investigation.
ESSEX
Monday, June 14
9:33 and 8:15 p.m.: Twos drivers, on Main Street and Southern Avenue respectively, were stopped for speeding. One received a verbal warning and the other received a citation.
4:26 p.m.: A John Wise Avenue resident reported losing his or her dog. Animal Control was notified.
12:20 p.m.: Officers held a community event at Essex Elementary School on Story Street.