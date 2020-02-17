In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Sunday, Feb. 16

9:50 p.m.: A noise complaint was lodged by a resident at Homans Court. 

9:04 p.m.: Suspicious activity regarding a black SUV was reported on Waterside Lane. 

3:02 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported at The Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue. 

12:40 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at St Peters Square on Roger Street.

Saturday, Feb. 15

11:54 p.m.: Larceny was reported at the Cape Ann Marina Resort on Essex Avenue.

11:19 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Gloucester Nails on Main Street. 

6:45 p.m.: A suspicious gray truck was reported on Orchard Road. 

5:43 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Sadler Street. 

5:07 p.m.: Suspicious person was reported on Parker Street. 

1:02 p.m.: Suspicious person was reported on Wheeler Street. 

10:54 a.m.: Lost or found property was reported to the police station on Main Street. 

5:50 a.m.: An Atlantic Street caller lodged a complaint. 

Friday, Feb. 14

2:14 p.m.: Rory M. Tiernan, 35, of 7 Mansfield St. Apt 2 was arrested on Mansfield Street on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. 

12:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Hodgkins Street. 

7:10 a.m.: A complaint about parking at the Veterans Outpatient Clinic on Main Street was was reported.

MANCHESTER

Sunday, Feb. 16

8:34 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog locked in a car on Norwood Avenue. 

6:32 p.m.: Lifeline activation and lift assist on School Street. 

4:43 p.m.: Report of a dog attacking a person and his dog on Colburn Road. Animal Control was notified of the situation.  

Saturday, Feb. 15

1:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Friday, Feb. 14

5:02 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Lincoln Street. 

12:41 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding. 

8:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

8:19 a.m.: Officers helped raise a broken railroad crossing gate on Beach Street. The gate was later repaired. 

ESSEX

Traffic stops: Eleven drivers received warnings — ten verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Friday, Feb. 14, at 9:56 a.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1:54 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

7:58 p.m.: A driver on Pickering Street received a criminal application for operating an uninsured motor vehicle with a suspended license.

4:38 p.m.: The Fire Department was notified of a person stuck in an elevator at Great Marsh Brewing Company on Main Street. The issue was resolved before firefighters arrive on the scene.  

2:08 p.m.: A car n illegally parked on the corner Main Street and Burnham Court was ticketed. 

12:08 p.m.: Officers moved a basketball hoop away from a handicap parking spot at the Essex municipal lot. 

11:32 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for an inspection sticker violation. 

Friday, Feb. 14

9:26 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for having aftermarket lighting on the vehicle and operating with a suspended license. 

4:16 p.m., 11:40 and 5:36 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Chebacco Terrace, John Wise Avenue and Addison Street. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

1:54 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation and speeding. 

