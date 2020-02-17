In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Feb. 16
9:50 p.m.: A noise complaint was lodged by a resident at Homans Court.
9:04 p.m.: Suspicious activity regarding a black SUV was reported on Waterside Lane.
3:02 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported at The Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue.
12:40 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at St Peters Square on Roger Street.
Saturday, Feb. 15
11:54 p.m.: Larceny was reported at the Cape Ann Marina Resort on Essex Avenue.
11:19 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Gloucester Nails on Main Street.
6:45 p.m.: A suspicious gray truck was reported on Orchard Road.
5:43 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Sadler Street.
5:07 p.m.: Suspicious person was reported on Parker Street.
1:02 p.m.: Suspicious person was reported on Wheeler Street.
10:54 a.m.: Lost or found property was reported to the police station on Main Street.
5:50 a.m.: An Atlantic Street caller lodged a complaint.
Friday, Feb. 14
2:14 p.m.: Rory M. Tiernan, 35, of 7 Mansfield St. Apt 2 was arrested on Mansfield Street on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
12:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Hodgkins Street.
7:10 a.m.: A complaint about parking at the Veterans Outpatient Clinic on Main Street was was reported.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Feb. 16
8:34 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog locked in a car on Norwood Avenue.
6:32 p.m.: Lifeline activation and lift assist on School Street.
4:43 p.m.: Report of a dog attacking a person and his dog on Colburn Road. Animal Control was notified of the situation.
Saturday, Feb. 15
1:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Feb. 14
5:02 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Lincoln Street.
12:41 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:19 a.m.: Officers helped raise a broken railroad crossing gate on Beach Street. The gate was later repaired.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Eleven drivers received warnings — ten verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Friday, Feb. 14, at 9:56 a.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1:54 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
7:58 p.m.: A driver on Pickering Street received a criminal application for operating an uninsured motor vehicle with a suspended license.
4:38 p.m.: The Fire Department was notified of a person stuck in an elevator at Great Marsh Brewing Company on Main Street. The issue was resolved before firefighters arrive on the scene.
2:08 p.m.: A car n illegally parked on the corner Main Street and Burnham Court was ticketed.
12:08 p.m.: Officers moved a basketball hoop away from a handicap parking spot at the Essex municipal lot.
11:32 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for an inspection sticker violation.
Friday, Feb. 14
9:26 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for having aftermarket lighting on the vehicle and operating with a suspended license.
4:16 p.m., 11:40 and 5:36 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Chebacco Terrace, John Wise Avenue and Addison Street. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:54 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation and speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.