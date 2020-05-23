In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 20
1:48 p.m.: Sean T. Kelley, 38, of Prospect Street Apt. 2, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 21
5:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:47 p.m.: Officers assisted a Mt. Pleasant Street resident who claimed to be the victim of identity theft.
3:43 p.m.: Report of a smoking pile of wood chips on Main Street. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared the area a short time later.
3:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Country Club Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:17 a.m.: The DPW assisted in removing boulders from the roadway on the corner of Thatcher Road and Glenmere Road.
8:32 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon walking around Smith Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, May 21
5:40 p.m.: A Woodcrest Road reported a group of snakes in their basement. Animal Control was notified.
1:26 p.m.: Report of a car with a wheel falling off on Route 128 northbound. Officers pulled the vehicle over and told the driver to stop driving the car until the wheel was fixed.
8:16 a.m.: Report of a deer hit by a car on Route 128 southbound. The state DPW was notified to remove the corpse.
ESSEX
Friday, May 22
6:06 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Thursday, May 21
1:38 p.m.: A truck parked on Main Street was tagged for having its attached boat trailer partially on the roadway.
11:26 a.m.: Two locked gates on Pond Street were reportedly cut open. Tire tracks were also found in the area. The matter is currently under investigation.
9:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Maple Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:38 a.m.: A lost wallet was turned into police custody.