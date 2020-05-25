In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 21
10:10 a.m.: A caller from 16 Riggs Point Rd reported that she has seen a fox and cubs on her property and is worried about the children. Animal control called back and explained nature and gave references and advice.
9:30 a.m.: Animal control received a call from the Police Department about a 911 call reporting that a rabid hedgehog was on the property of 4 Sleepy Hollow Road. No animal was located, but a subsequent call from the home owner led to the location being a trash can on the property. Upon arrival, animal control found a mother possum and three babies stuck in a trash can. The trash can was slightly tipped over and the possums left the area.
9:30 a.m.: A blue jay with a hurt wing was caught in the vicinity of Silva Court and taken to a rehabilitator.
Wednesday, May 20
5:12 p.m.: A caller reported that there was a dispute over a retailer selling whoopie pies at the parking lot of Cruiseport Gloucester on 6 Rowe Square.
4:51 p.m.: A caller reported that individuals were congregating at Dollivers Cemetery on Lincoln Street. Police identified that several people were sitting near some gravestones. No police services were needed.
3:25 p.m.: A caller reported a hypodermic needle on a motor vehicle on Spring Street.