In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 28
2:07 a.m.: Arthur William Hyatt, 31, of 8 Thatcher Road in Rockport was arrested at the intersection of Essex Avenue and Keystone Road following a two-car crash on Essex Avenue. Police arrived on scene at 2:10 a.m. and spoke to both drivers who declined medical attention. Both Gloucester and Essex Police officers spoke to the driver of the first vehicle, later identified as Hyatt, who they said had glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. Hyatt was placed under arrest on a charge of driving drunk.
1:49 a.m.: Peter Mulumba, 23, of 13 Lyman St. in Beverly, was arrested at the intersection of Poplar Street and Maplewood Avenue after a traffic stop.
Police were conducting a stationary traffic enforcement at Grant Circle when they saw a gray Honda Accord come to a sudden stop prior to entering the rotary at Grant Circle. The vehicle stopped for 30 seconds before entering the rotary and proceeding north toward Washington Street. Police began to follow the car which reportedly continuously crossed into the opposing lane and at one point straddled the yellow center line.
Police activated emergency blue lights and conducted a stop, identifying Mulumba and a friend, who told police that they were returning to Rockport after having drinks at Paddy Kelly's Pub in Peabody where Mulumba had drunk a mixed alcoholic drink.
After failing multiple sobriety tests, Mulumba was arrested on charges of driving drunk and crossing marked lanes.
Thursday, May 27
10:04 p.m.: James Krieger, 60, of 31 Old Nugent Farm Road was arrested on Prospect Street after a traffic stop.
Police were dispatched to the area of 164 Prospect St. to assist a Massachusetts Environmental Police officer who had made a motor vehicle stop. Upon arrival, police spoke with the MEP officer who reported seeing the vehicle in front of him cross over the double yellow lines into the opposite lane of traffic, nearly striking a parked car. A bicyclist riding beside the parked cars had to jump off his bicycle to avoid being struck.
Police say the driver, identified as Krieger, appeared to be confused and could not locate his license and registration.Police say Krieger told them he had drunk two beers in Boston three hours earlier and that the damage to and yellow paint on the front passenger side of his car was from something he had hit at a Mexican restaurant that he had visited on his way home. Police later found in the driver's wallet an itemized receipt from the Golden Goose Market in Boston which listed a six-pack of 16-ounce Bud Light beer and a second reciept from Casa Vallarte Mexican.
After failing multiple sobriety tests, Krieger was arrest on a charge of driving drunk, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
4:35 p.m.: A woman came to the station lobby to report her purse had been stolen out of her car while she was walking on the Boulevard.
12:47 p.m.: A person walked into the station lobby to report losing an iPad in a black nylon briefcase.
4:32 p.m.: A bicyclist called from the Beauport Hotel at 55 Commercial St. to report that he had been struck by a car turning into the hotel and complaining of arm pain. The caller said he had been examined by paramedics, but declined any medical assistant at that time. Police spoke to the driver who stated that she didn't see the cyclist coming up on the right.
ROCKPORT
Friday, May 28
3:19 a.m.: Rescue squad responded to a medical emergency call at Millbrook Park. No action was required.
1:26 a.m.: Request for Fire Department for detector sounding on Beach Street. Firefighters dispatched; it was a false alarm.
Thursday, May 27
Mini beats walked on Prospect Street at 7:10 a..m., Jerden's Lane at 7:13 a.m. .2:10 and 10:08 p.m., Curtis Street and Stockholm Avenue at 1103 a.m., and Granite Street at 3:09 and 5:03 p.m.
9:49 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for alarm sounding on King Street. It was a false alarm.
9:08 p.m.: A Gaffield Avenue resident complained about the noise as employees of the company paving the Halibut Point State Park parking lot were moving and putting away equipment.
6:57 p.m.: A caller reported a person was walking around the laundromat at the Whistle Stop Mall with an open container of alcohol in his hand. An officer was dispatched and spoke to the drinker.
6:52 p.m.: Rabid fox reported in the area on Granite Street. Animal Control notified.
911 hangup calls from Jerden's Lane at 3:13 p.m., when no action was required, and from Johnson Road at 4:30 p.m., where nothing was found during a search of the area.
1:57 p.m.: School service report taken on Jerden's Lane.
1:36 p.m.: A person came into the station to report mistakenly leaving a credit card in one of town's parking kiosks.
Citizens assisted at the Main Street station at 9:17, 10:44 a.m. and 1:27 p.m. Two needed to be fingerprinted and one was seeking to reserve parking spots.
1:01 p.m.: Wires down on Gale Avenue. The utility company was contacted.
Noon: Motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road for an unspecified violation. The driver was given a verbal warning.
11:40 a.m.: Loose dog reported on beach off Beach Street. Animal Control notified.
8:12 a.m.: Wellness checks done all over town.
7:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The individual refused ambulance service.
7:53 a.m.: Person working on a cell tower off Johnson Road was given assistance.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.