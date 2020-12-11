In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Dec. 10
12:05 a.m.: Police and rescue squad responded to a Briarstone Road address on for a medical emergency. The individual declined transport to the hospital.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
8:29 a.m.: Police notified the Department of Public Works about an activated alarm on DPW Way.
8:14 a.m.: Officers performed wellness checks all over town. No reported issues.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 9
5:40 p.m.: Two-car crash on the Route 128 overpass investigated. Police said it was minor, no injuries reported, and no report was required.
2:49 p.m.: Complaint lodged about noise from a leaf blower being used on Summer Street. The person blowing leaves could not located.
12:45 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm activation on Smith’s Point Road. Firefighters said it was set off accidentally and there were no readings of the gas.
11:55 a.m.: Lincoln Avenue resident reported a false unemployment claim was made in his name.
Medical calls: Individuals transported by ambulance to the hospital from Newport Park after a fall at 6:56 a.m. and from Wedgwood Road at 11:49 a.m. after a past fall with injuries.
11:37 a.m.: Suspicious man reportedly recording with phone on Summer Street. He could not be found.
9:16 a.m.: Wellbeing check requested for man walking in flip-flops on Harbor Street. All in order.
7:40 a.m.: Car into a guardrail own Route 128 southbound. No injuries reported, no tow needed. State Police handled.
6:56: a.m.: Individual transported by ambulance after a fall at Newport Park.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 9
4:35 p.m.: Police received a complaint from a woman who was refused service at an Eastern Avenue restaurant because she had her service dog with her. Officers contacted the restaurant and explained the laws governing legal access to individuals with service animals.
7:11 a.m.: The station received a be-on-the-lookout notification for a stolen vehicle out of Salem.