In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Jan. 12
1:01 p.m.: Police were called to the Seaport Grille at 6 Rowe Square for a woman in pink pajamas screaming at no one. Police reported that she was yelling random remarks and did not seem to be making sense. When asked where she lived and what her name was, the woman stated that she was "Hillary of Russia" and that "I live right here in the gutter." Police recognized woman as an Addison Street resident to have an active default warrant out of Falmouth court and police placed her under arrest.
10:54 a.m.: Fire Department was called to 30R Prospect St. for water coming into the unit.
Saturday, Jan. 11
11:03 p.m.: Lisa Ann Byrne, 53, of 36 Englewood Road was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of the accident involving property damage after police were called to Lexington Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The driver left the scene and when police found the driver, later identified as Byrne, she was uncooperative. A witness reported that Byrne had been driving very fast and swerving all over the road before striking a parked car.
11:48 a.m.: Wesley Brockmeyer-Barnhart, 30, of 7 Winchester Court Apt. 1, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
6:22 a.m.: A caller at 44 School St. reported a noise coming from an upstairs neighbor. The caller speculated that it was a contractor. Police talked to both parties and they agreed to be quiet.
Friday, Jan. 10
7:11 p.m.: A caller reported that his belongings were stolen from a locker at the Cape Ann YMCA while he was in the shower. The backpack and shoes were recovered; however, a wallet and credit cards are still missing.
11:22 a.m.: A hypodermic needle found on the wall outside of 284 Washington St. was disposed of properly.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws over the weekend.
Sunday, Jan. 12
3:56 p.m.: The U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester was notified of a windsurfer in distress in Ipswich Bay. The Rockport Harbormaster assisted the Coast Guard and Gloucester Harbormaster with the search. The Essex Harbormaster also searched around Essex Bay, yet found nothing. The search was suspended after three hours when a Coast Guard crew found footprints in the sand at Cranes Beach from the shoreline to the inland. These tracks were assumed to be from the windsurfer in question.
3:09 p.m.: A wallet found on Bearskin Neck was turned into police.
2:17 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a roofing contractor on Calebs Lane. Officers on the scene dismissed the contractor for the day.
2 p.m.: Officers advised a Jewett Street resident who was having issues with a neighbor.
Saturday, Jan. 11
8:20 p.m.: North Shore Regional Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a person choking on Penzance Road, but the issue was resolved during the call. Police and EMT services went to the house to check in with the choking victim, and the person refused further medical assistance.
5:55 p.m.: Report of a van on fire on Pier Avenue. The Fire Department was dispatched to extinguish the fire and cleared the scene a half-hour later. The fire reportedly started due to an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. According to police, the van is "most likely" totaled.
5:10 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street was issued a criminal complaint for a stop sign violation and operating without a license.
Friday, Jan. 10
5:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:06 a.m.: Animal Control spoke to a Granite Street resident about coyotes in the yard.
9:45 a.m.: Lift assist on Sandy Bay Terrace.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal and written warnings for violating various traffic laws over the weekend.
Sunday, Jan. 12
8:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:46 p.m.: Six cars illegally parked on Beach Street were ticketed.
Saturday, Jan. 11
1:51 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Bridge Street was ticketed.
12:40 p.m.: Transportation was provided to an intoxicated woman on School Street.
12:05 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Summer Street was ticketed.
Friday, Jan. 10
4:42 p.m.: Ambulance One provided mutual aid during a fire in Gloucester.
1:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Fifteen drivers received verbal or written warnings for violating various traffic laws over the weekend.
Sunday, Jan. 12
10:45 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
1:13 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Martin Street and Walnut Park received a citation for speeding.
Saturday, Jan. 11
7:28 p.m.: Owen Goetemann, 24, of Gloucester, was arrested on Front Beach an a charge of illegal possession of a Class E (prescription) drug. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
5:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:07 a.m.: Hillarie Aiello, 31, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant on Southern Avenue. She was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
Friday, Jan. 10
11:55 p.m.: Christopher Umana, 22, of Reading, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor after officers were called to Lufkin Street on a report regarding a suspicious car parked outside of a house. Umana was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
6:47 p.m.: Medical emergency on Harry Homans Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:41 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
10:17 a.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Avenue and John Wise Lane received a citation for having an expired inspection sticker.
