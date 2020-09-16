In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, September 16

7:56 a.m.: A man wanted to show an officer vandalism to his boat tied up at the Cape Ann's Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave. 

Tuesday, September 15

6:53 p.m.: Youths were reported gathering on a wall by Dr. Osman Babson Road. 

1:28 p.m.: A blue and white Descent bike was turned in to police. 

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 15 

9:33 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed. 

5:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Long Branch Avenue was ticketed.  

10:31 a.m.: A credit card found by a kiosk on Main Street was turned into police. The card was destroyed and the bank was notified.  

10:24 a.m.: A Wallace Road resident reported receiving a scam call claiming to be from National Grid. No personal information was given to the scammer. 

7:44 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Pleasant Street was tagged. 

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Traffic stops: Between 4 and 9 p.m., nine drivers received warnings — five written and five verbal — for speeding on Pleasant Street Extension, Walker Road and Lincoln, School, Pine and Arbella streets. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. 

4:20 and 2:50 p.m.: Officers issued five parking tickets at Singing Beach. 

2:21 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

12:13 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Summer Street. Officers assisted in exchanging information between the two drivers.

10:52 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for failing to use a signal. 

ESSEX

Tuesday, Sept. 15  

12:59 a.m.: Report of a suspicious car parked in the Richdale's parking lot on Main Street. The driver told the officer on site he was looking for a place to get gas. The officer found the person's registration was expired; the person was able to renew it online before being dismissed. 

