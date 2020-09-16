In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, September 16
7:56 a.m.: A man wanted to show an officer vandalism to his boat tied up at the Cape Ann's Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave.
Tuesday, September 15
6:53 p.m.: Youths were reported gathering on a wall by Dr. Osman Babson Road.
1:28 p.m.: A blue and white Descent bike was turned in to police.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 15
9:33 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
5:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Long Branch Avenue was ticketed.
10:31 a.m.: A credit card found by a kiosk on Main Street was turned into police. The card was destroyed and the bank was notified.
10:24 a.m.: A Wallace Road resident reported receiving a scam call claiming to be from National Grid. No personal information was given to the scammer.
7:44 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Pleasant Street was tagged.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Traffic stops: Between 4 and 9 p.m., nine drivers received warnings — five written and five verbal — for speeding on Pleasant Street Extension, Walker Road and Lincoln, School, Pine and Arbella streets. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
4:20 and 2:50 p.m.: Officers issued five parking tickets at Singing Beach.
2:21 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:13 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Summer Street. Officers assisted in exchanging information between the two drivers.
10:52 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for failing to use a signal.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 15
12:59 a.m.: Report of a suspicious car parked in the Richdale's parking lot on Main Street. The driver told the officer on site he was looking for a place to get gas. The officer found the person's registration was expired; the person was able to renew it online before being dismissed.