In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Sept. 11
7:26 a.m.: A dead skunk was reported on Centennial Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 10
8:12 p.m.: Police received multiple calls for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries on Route 128 South off of Exit 14. State police took over accident.
5:11 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered inside the urinal of the blue portapotty on the Boulevard on Western Avenue.
4:47 p.m.: Police were dispatched to investigate a call of a missing child from a residence on Middle Street. Upon arrival, the caller explained that her daughter could not be found inside of the house and a family member was searching the surrounding area for her. She was last seen on the second floor of the large residence. When police began a search of the interior of the three-story house, an officer located the girl in a bed, under the covers and a pile of clothing on top of her on the second floor. She appeared to be fine and went back to sleep.
2:54 p.m.: The caller wants a particular individual at 707 Heights at Cape Ann to leave the property. A taxi arrived and the person departed the area.
11:07 a.m.: Police was dispatched to 31 Prospect St. for a report of a scam telephone call. Upon arrival, the caller explained that she had received a phone call earlier in the day in which she was asked to give her Social Security number.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 10
4:40 p.m.: A caller from King Street reported a hit and run. The driver's side mirror was reported to have come off at the time of the collision and there were no injuries. The damages were less than $1,000.
1:16 p.m.: A neighbor from Pleasant Street called to report that she heard a fire alarm from the house next door. Upon arrival, an officer did not hear the alarm. Instead, the noise was confirmed to be crickets.
12:30 p.m.: A parking attendant found a credit card that had been left in a kiosk.
9:22 a.m.: A caller reported that a large bird was walking on the side of the road and they believe it to be in distress.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 10
11:22 p.m. and 10:46 p.m.: Officer issued a written warning for speeding following a traffic stop on School Street.
10 p.m.: Officer issued a verbal warning for a defective tail light after a traffic stop on Summer Street.
9:39 p.m.: Officer issued a verbal warning for speeding following a traffic stop on Brook Street.
9:13 p.m.: Officer issued a written warning for speeding after a traffic stop on School Street.
1:30 p.m.: An illegally parked vehicle ticketed at Singing Beach.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
8:56 p.m.:Police searched the area of Proctor and Masconomo streets on report of a Jeep being driven erratically. The vehicle was not located.
7:25 p.m.: Police responded to a Beach Street property on a noise complaint and discovered a young man skateboarding behind the building. He was sent on his way.
7:37 a.m. - 5:22 p.m.: Officers issued 21 verbal and written warnings for speeding and one for a stop sign violation. Most occurred in the area of the town schools, specifically Lincoln, Pine, and School streets.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 10
10:25 p.m.: Police and fire personnel responded to a Story Street residence for an activated fire alarm. It was a false alarm.
4:19 p.m.: Police and fire personnel responded to an Eastern Avenue address on report of an activated fire alarm. It was a false alarm.