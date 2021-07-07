In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 6
2:50 p.m.: Jacques K Rodolosi, 35, of 2 Shepherd St. Apt. 3, was arrested at the Subway on Railroad Avenue on a straight arrest warrant.
4:42 a.m.: An employee of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 292 Washington St. reported that there was a man sleeping in front of the building and refusing to leave.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 7
3:11 a.m.: A car illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed.
Tuesday, July 6
7:34 p.m.: Officers spoke to two fishermen on Penzance Road who were alleged to have littered the area. It is unclear at this time if officers found any trash in the vicinity.
5:19 p.m.: Neighbor dispute on Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
2:40 and 1:12 p.m.: Officers dismissed two groups of children swimming at Carlson's Quarry.
9:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 6
9:50 and 9:38 p.m.: Two drivers on Pleasant Street received a verbal warnings for speeding.
8:25 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
8:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Desmond Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:06 p.m.: Report of three people walking down Route 128 southbound. Officers gave the group a ride to the MBTA station.
6:47 and 6:05 p.m.: Two drivers, on Parson Lane and Union Street, respectively, received written warnings for speeding.
5:20 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for a speeding violation.
4:53 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
2:21 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:06 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:08 and 6:30 a.m.: Lift assists on Rockwood Heights Road and Pine Street.
3 a.m.: Medical emergency on Brook Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 6
9:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Red Gate Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
10:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Heights. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:51 a.m.: Report of a coyote in a Winthrop Street backyard. The coyote ran into the woods before officers arrived on scene.