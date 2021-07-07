In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Tuesday, July 6

2:50 p.m.: Jacques K Rodolosi, 35, of 2 Shepherd St. Apt. 3, was arrested at the Subway on Railroad Avenue on a straight arrest warrant. 

4:42 a.m.: An employee of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 292 Washington St. reported that there was a man sleeping in front of the building and refusing to leave. 

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, July 7

3:11 a.m.: A car illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed. 

Tuesday, July 6

7:34 p.m.: Officers spoke to two fishermen on Penzance Road who were alleged to have littered the area. It is unclear at this time if officers found any trash in the vicinity. 

5:19 p.m.: Neighbor dispute on Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored. 

2:40 and 1:12 p.m.: Officers dismissed two groups of children swimming at Carlson's Quarry. 

9:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, July 6

9:50 and 9:38 p.m.: Two drivers on Pleasant Street received a verbal warnings for speeding. 

8:25 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.

8:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Desmond Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

8:06 p.m.: Report of three people walking down Route 128 southbound. Officers gave the group a ride to the MBTA station. 

6:47 and 6:05 p.m.: Two drivers, on Parson Lane and Union Street, respectively, received written warnings for speeding. 

5:20 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for a speeding violation. 

4:53 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.

2:21 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

2:06 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.

12:08 and 6:30 a.m.: Lift assists on Rockwood Heights Road and Pine Street.  

3 a.m.: Medical emergency on Brook Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

ESSEX

Tuesday, July 6

9:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Red Gate Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

8 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.

10:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Heights. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

9:51 a.m.: Report of a coyote in a Winthrop Street backyard. The coyote ran into the woods before officers arrived on scene. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you