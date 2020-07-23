In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 24
7:33 a.m.: Debris in roadway removed from Langsford Street.
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad transported a patient from Willow Street to a hospital at 2:17 a.m. Meanwhile, calls from Washington Street at 2:32 a.m. and McPherson Park on Prospect Street at 5:47 a.m. were referred to another agency.
Burglar alarms sounded on Wonson Street at 4:45 a.m. and Charles Fine Arts on Main Street at 5:17 a.m. Both buildings checked and secured.
2:09 a.m.: Service given in response to a 911 call from Leonard Street.
2:08 a.m.: Citizen assisted at the police station,
Wednesday, July 23
11:29 p.m.: Disturbance on Lloyd Street. Peace restored.
10:42 p.m.: Property checked at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street.
911 calls received from Leonard Street at 9:57 a.m. and TD Bank on Harbor Loop, where searches for a person proved negative; from Seaview Road at 4:25 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 6:28 p.m. and Sea Fox Lane at 8:13 p.m., all which were accidental; and from Puritan Court at 5:22 p.m. and Atlantic Street at 10:19 p.m., where no action was needed.
Well-being checks conducted on individuals on Friend Street at 4:32 p.m., Langsford Street at 9:08 p.m., and at Walgreens on Main Street at 9:59 p.m.
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad responded to Marina Drive at 3:20 p.m., Dr. Brian Orr's office at Cape Ann Medical Center on Blackburn Drive at 3:38 p.m., and Highland Street at 5:49 p.m.
5:34 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency seeking an individual on Oxford Road, who was not located.
Parking complaints lodged about vehicles at Washington Square at 10:58 a.m., and on High Street at 4:12 p.m., which could not be located.
3:13 p.m.: Larceny reported at Eastern Avenue.
2:51 p.m.: Vehicle towed by police order from entrance to St. Peter's Square on Rogers Street.
2:34 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage on Maplewood Avenue. No injuries reported.
12:01 p.m.: Debris removed from roadway on Washington Street at Commonwealth Avenue.
11:25 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Mason Street.
11:03 a.m.: An attempt to serve a harassment order on Perkins Street was unsuccessful.
10:27 a.m.: Juvenile matter reported on Hammond Street. No action needed.
9:52 a.m.: Traffic control conducted on Flume Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 22
8:28 p.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported an electrical smell in the home. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared 25 minutes later. It is unclear at this time if any issues were found.
5:18 and 1:29 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Spring Lane and Breakwater Avenue. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 22
11:18 p.m.: A person called to report crashing his or her on a Route 128 southbound ramp. The person was already at home and told officers a tow company had been called to remove the car. No injuries were reported.
7:16 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a deer trapped at the skatepark on Summer Street.
5:27 p.m.: Report of a vandalized gate leading to a private beach on Cobb Avenue.
4:20 p.m.: Officers assisted a Rosedale Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim made in his or her name.
3:33 p.m.: A bag found on Beach Street was turned into police custody.
1:35 p.m.: Report of a stolen watch on Beach Street.
1:33 p.m.: Officers logged information about an alleged abandoned boat parked on Beaver Dam Road.
1:17 p.m.: Officers dismissed a person riding a dirt bike on Summer Street.
9:42 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Arbella Street and Rosedale Avenue.
9:41 a.m.: The Fire Department assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Newport Park.
9 a.m.: Officers participated in a Coffee with a Cop community outreach event on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 23
6:37 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, July 22
Traffic stops: Between 2 and 6 p.m., 10 drivers received citations for violating various traffic laws on Main Street, Eastern Avenue and Martin Street. Eight were cited for hands-free driving violations and two were cited for crosswalk violations. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
4:32 p.m.: Officers assisted a Wood Drive resident locked out of his or her home.
3:41 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for charges of operating with a suspended license and a hands-free driving violation.
3:34 a.m.: Massachusetts Highway Department was notified of overgrown bushes blocking road signs on Eastern Avenue, Route 133.
2:11 p.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Riverview Hill Road.
12:18 p.m.: A Martin Street business reported receiving counterfeit money.
12:02 p.m.: A person reported losing a "licensed to carry" card on Choate Street.
8:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:19 a.m.: Report of a person driving off the road on Southern Avenue. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation. The car was towed. No property damage was reported.