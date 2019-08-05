In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 5
1:25 a.m.: Jose Rojas-Boca, 37, of 4 Livingston St., Apt. 2 in Lowell, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor after police found him pulled over next to a guardrail along the Route 128 Extension and passed out at the wheel. Rojas-Boca failed a series of field sobriety tests at the scene.
Sunday, Aug. 4
11:19 p.m.: Garrett G. Huygens, 27, of 6 Prospect St., Apt. 3, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and threatening to commit a crime after he became engaged in a verbal clash with a neighbor who had called police to report harassment. Police said Huygens appeared "highly intoxicated," and police advised him to go back into his apartment and leave the neighbor alone. But Huygens instead began yelling and threatening the neighbor in a manner that could be heard down the street, police said.
10:19 p.m.: Police are investigating a case reported as a larceny in which a person was trying to sell a cell phone outside the 7-Eleven store on Maplewood Avenue. According to Officer Kevin Mackey's preliminary report, the potential buyer handed the seller some "fake money,"then took off with the phone and ran behind the 7-Eleven toward the commuter rail station.
4:26 p.m.: Officers are investigating a call that reported a suspicious person at Duckworth's Bistro on East Main Street. No charges were filed.
2:51 p.m.: Marlon D. Lopez-Mejia, 30, of 120 Washington St., is facing charges of operating without a license and failing to stay within marked lanes after police observed him crossing the center line to pass a slow-moving vehicle on Centennial Avenue.
1:55 a.m.: An intoxicated woman banging on a door and — as it turned out — trying to get into the wrong apartment on Veterans Way spurred a call reporting a disturbance. Police responded and restored the peace. No charges were filed.
Saturday, Aug. 3
11:57 p.m.: Officers helped resolve a dispute and restored the peace after fielding a call reporting an unwelcome guest at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester. No charges were filed.
11:30 p.m.: Ryan Sylva-Ahearn, 20, of 21B Whittemore St., is facing charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, failing to stay within marked lanes, operating with obstructed windows and being a minor in possession of liquor after the car he was driving was at the center of a three-car crash on Gloucester Avenue. A woman who was driving one of the other vehicles was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Police said they detected an odor of alcohol on Silva-Ahearn's breath. He then failed a series of field sobriety tests at the scene.
10:26 p.m.: Police responded to Addison Gilbert Hospital after receiving a call reporting an "intoxicated, uncooperative" male in the ambulance bay. Officers said the man "settled into" the hospital, and no charges were filed.
10:19 p.m.: Officers restored the peace after responding to a reported disturbance in which an intoxicated female refused to get out of a taxicab on Railroad Avenue. No charges were filed.
4:48 p.m.: An intoxicated man who claimed there were fruit flies in a beverage he was drinking sparked calls to police that he was causing a disturbance. Police restored the peace, and no charges were filed.
8:44 a.m.: A hypodermic needle found along Parker Street was retrieved and disposed of safely.
7:23 a.m.: A store manager at the Mobil Mart on Essex Avenue reported that, sometime between 8 and 11 p.m. on Friday, a customer presented a $100 bill that proved to be counterfeit. Police took the bill as evidence. The incident is the latest in a series in Gloucester and in other communities involving counterfeit bills, many of them involving fake $100s.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 5
3:34 a.m.: A person sleeping in a car on Granite Pier was told to move along.
3:08 a.m.: A car illegally parked on Main Street was ticketed.
1:58 a.m.: Report of a streetlight out on Broadway. National Grid was notified.
Sunday, Aug. 4
10:43 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a fire alarm sounding at a neighbor's house. Firefightersdiscovered it was actually a septic sewer alarm sounding. The owner of the house was notified.
10:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highview Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:17 p.m.: Report of two women "excessively chain-smoking" on Front Beach. The lifeguard spoke to the two women about the beach's no-smoking policy.
4:13 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Parker Street was towed.
2:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Whistle Stop Mall.
1:57 p.m.: Report of a dead seal on Long Beach. Public Works was notified to remove the carcass.
1:05 p.m.: Organizers of an outdoor concert reportedly broke a water line while erecting a large tent on Millbrook Meadow. Public Works was notified.
12:24 p.m.: A Beach Street resident reported a trespasser. Officers spoke with the person who was sent on his way.
11:19 a.m.: State Police reported an erratic operator was heading toward Rockport on Route 128 northbound. A description of the car was given to officers. The car was unable to be located in Rockport.
10:35 a.m.: Report of a possibly intoxicated woman on the corner of Parker and High streets. Officers could not find the woman initially, but found her around noontime on the corner of Main and High streets. Police said the woman was a Dominican Republic citizen who was staying with a friend in Gloucester. Officers gave her a ride to her friend's house.
Saturday, Aug. 2
8:15 p.m.: The Rockport Harbormaster was notified of a small Zodiac boat on Saratoga Creek behind Long Beach.
7:25 p.m.: A lifeguard turned in a cell phone found at Long Beach. Thephone is still in police custody.
6:21 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding people singing karaoke on Kitefield Road. Officers spoke with the group and they agreed to keep the noise down.
5:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gaffield Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:04 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for failing to stop for a pedestrian at a crosswalk.
11:50 a.m.: Report of a manhole cover moving on Granite Street. Public Works was notified.
8:34 a.m.: A hair salon on Main Street reported someone had entered the establishment while it was closed. The matter is still investigation. Police said there was no sign of forced entry.
2:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Babcock Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Aug. 2
8:53 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of a car on Pier Avenue.
6:09 p.m.: An unattended service dog was found on the porch of a Rowe Avenue residence. The dog had its owner's information on its collar and was later reunited with the owner. There were no issues reported with the service dog's owner.
4:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Penryn Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:21 p.m.: A woman reported a car accident she was involved in on July 31 on Blue Gate Lane. At the time of the accident, information was exchanged between the two parties. The woman believed the damage caused to her car costs over $1,000.
12:10 a.m.: A delivery truck struck and broke a fire hydrant on Marmion Way. The damages caused by the accident are estimated to cost over $1,000. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued to the driver. Public Works was notified about the broken hydrant.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Aug. 4
4:34 p.m.: An officer at the Manchester Police Department witnessed a hit-and-run accident in the department's back parking lot. Police were able to follow up with the person who hit the parked car. No injuries were reported. The extent of damage isbeing determined as an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
4:30 p.m.: Lift assist on Norwood Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 3
7:37 p.m.: A boater suffered a possible cardiac arrest while out at sea. The person was rafted in to Ocean Street and transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:09 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of a car on School Street.
6:10 a.m.: Report of an unknown object in the roadway on Route 128 southbound. Officers moved the object to the side of the road and notified the state public works department.
Friday, Aug. 2
5:07 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:39 p.m.: Residential alarm activation on Walker Road. Officers checked the house and found all was in order.
7:29 a.m.: Report of a pick-up truck clipping a utility pole on School Street. National Grid was notified.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 5
12:36 p.m.: Traffic hazard on Eastern Avenue reported. An aluminum boat and trailer fell off the back of a truck; there were no lights or plate on the trailer. The owner had already called a towing company to remove the boat and trailer when police arrived on scene.
6:53 a.m.: A fire alarm activated at a John Wise Avenue building. It was a false alarm.
6:27 a.m.: A caller reported dogs running around on Western Avenue. The animal control officer spoke to the pets' owner.
1:47 a.m.: An alarm activated at a Western Avenue business. An officer spoke with a keyholder, who reported all was OK.
Sunday, Aug. 4
10:47 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported in the parking area of a closed Main Street restaurant. It was restaurant workers talking before going home after their shift.
9:42 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the lot of a closed Eastern Avenue business. The driver had pulled in to text.
6:39 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at a Western Avenue building. It was a false alarm.
Parking violations: Vehicles illegally parked at Clammers Beach and around Conomo Point were ticketed throughout the day.
6:36 p.m.: A motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue resulted in the vehicle being towed and the driver being cited for an unspecified reason.
5:46 p.m.: A resident with ongoing issue concerning animals on John Wise Avenue asked to be put in contact with the animal control officer.
1:51 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Western Avenue turned out to be juveniles riding bicycles. Their parents picked up them and took them home.
Saturday, Aug. 3
10:09 p.m.: A motor vehicle struck a deer on Southern Avenue. The deer was euthanized and the car towed.
9:58 a.m.: An erratic driver reported on Eastern Avenue. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived in the area.
9:37 p.m.: A motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue resulted in the vehicle being towed and the driver being cited for an unspecified reason.
5:04 p.m.: A driver was cited for passing on the right after a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue. Once stopped, the driver was cited for having an open container of marijuana in the car, which carries a $500 fine.
10:56 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid at a John Wise Avenue business. A person was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
8:29 a.m.: Two loose dogs reported on Middle Road, not for the first time. The animal control officer spoke to the owner.
Friday, Aug. 2
9:44 p.m.: A caller reported following an erratic driver on Main Street heading to Gloucester. Police caught up to the driver over the Gloucester line and stopped the car for Gloucester police, who took over the investigation.
12:55 p.m.: Dogs reported locked in a vehicle parked on Main Street. The owner was located and warned about the dangers of leaving pets in a hot car.
10:52 a.m.: Police and firefighters reported to Centennial Grove Road for a truck leaking diesel fuel. Police said about 55 gallons leaked. Clean Harbors Inc. was called to clean up.
