In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 17
7:23 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Sylvan Street for a report of an unwelcome guest. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the caller who explained that her sister was inside the home and not welcome there. The caller noted that her mother was also inside the apartment. She explained that her sister has a history of drug and alcohol abuse and believes that she is taking financial advantage of their mother. Inside the apartment, an officer was able to speak with the woman who did not appear to be suffering from any mental health issues and explained that she was staying at the residence temporarily until she could find proper housing. An officer informed the caller that given the circumstances, they were not able to force her sister to leave the residence. She was informed that a report would be placed on file to document the incident and that police would also file a Protective Services Report with Elder Services.
9:41 a.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered on Dale Avenue was disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 17
6:16 p.m.: A driver reported someone had hit his or her car. which was parked on Main Street. Officers located the other driver, and information was exchanged between the two drivers.
12:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 17
12:06 p.m. and 11:14 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street and Route 128 southbound received verbal warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 17
2:12 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:27 p.m.: A person spoke with officers at the station regarding a lost passport.