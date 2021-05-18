In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 18
7:28 a.m.: A caller reported a body in the bushes on Washington Street. The caller was unsure if the person was alert or breathing. It turned out to be a person taking a nap in the bushes.
3 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 7-Eleven on Washington Street to take a citizen's complaint about personal property she had no way of getting back. The woman told police she got a ride to Market Basket with "Sean" around 2 to 2:30 p.m. and went into the store for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. When she returned, Sean and his vehicle, a gray SUV with stickers on the back, was gone. She had left a backpack with her clothing, cell phone, medications and other miscellaneous items that she owns inside the vehicle. She was unable to locate Sean or the vehicle to get the property back. She does not know Sean's last name.
Monday, May 17
9:45 p.m.: A past larceny was reported on Holly Street. An officer spoke with the caller who said hat sometime between May 15 and Monday, a red dahlia purchased from Marshall Farm was stolen from her front yard. She had left it out front to have it planted in a flower pot. An officer found that the bottom part of the entry door to a shed in the backyard appeared to be kicked in and the owner said that it was not like that before.
4:29 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a two-car accident on Route 128 north by Blackburn Circle. A driver had stopped at a yield sign for the oncoming traffic at the rotary when the driver of the second vehicle failed to observe that the first had stoppedt. The second vehicle crushed into the back of the first, causing rear-end damage. The operator of the first car was transported to the hospital for possible neck injury.
2:30 p.m.: A caller from Cedarwood Road reported that there was a family of foxes in the yard and making entry into the house through a new construction sonotube.
10:35 a.m.: A caller from 8 Mt. Vernon St. reported that an individual was surveying the property and won't give him any information on what company he is surveying for. It was confirmed later by an officer that the individual was a Merrimack Engineering Services employee and was doing a property line survey for a Maple Street residence. The employees were on the sidewalk and not on the property.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, May 18
12:07 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, May 17
6:42 p.m.: A Country Club Road resident reported the pet cat got stuck behind the home's water heater. Animal Control and a plumber were able to free the cat.
6:19 p.m.: A Haddow Road resident reported receiving a National Grid scam call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
Medical emergencies on King Street at 11:4 9 a.m., Main Street at 2:25 p.m. and Granite Street at 4:59 p.m. Three individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:54 p.m.: A person reported losing a MacBook on Main Street.
7:24 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 17
10:38 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation and not having a license in possession.
10 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a stop-sign violation.
9:19 p.m.: A driver on Willmonton Avenue received a verbal warning for a headlight violation.
9:11 p.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop-sign violation.
6:34 p.m.: Mass DOT was notified to remove a bag of trash from the roadway on School Street.
4:18 p.m.: An Ipswich resident reported their car had been vandalized while parked behind the Santander Bank on Union Street. The matter is under investigation.
8:27 a.m.: Animal Control and the Fire Department helped free a seagull stuck in a tree by Singing Beach.
2:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person refused ambulance services.