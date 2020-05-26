In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 26
5:50 a.m.: Peace was restored at the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street after a caller reported that two men were arguing.
12:41 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported to be trying to break into a motor vehicle at the intersection of Sayward Street and Bass Avenue. Police were unable to locate anyone.
Monday, May 25
1:25 p.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered at the intersection of East Main and Haskell streets was disposed of safely.
Saturday, May 23
8:55 p.m.: A person was transported to the hospital after a caller reported a suspicious person at the Walgreens on Main Street. The incident is still under investigation.
7:56 p.m.: A caller reported that someone had zip-tied two carriages to a woman's motor vehicle at Sea Breeze Liquors on Eastern Avenue.
7:28 p.m.: A caller reported that people were living at the old Linsky property on Sargent Street.
2:02 p.m.: A man on Essex Avenue reported possible fraud.
9:34 a.m.: Animal control was called to East Main Street for a hurt seagull.
8:23 a.m.: Animal control was called to the vicinity of Norwood Court for a dog that had been found.
12:29 a.m.: A group was dispersed after a caller reported that fireworks were being fired at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
Friday, May 22
9:58 a.m.: Animal control was called to vicinity of Route 128 north for a report of an owl. Officers identified the bird as deceased turkey when they arrived.
9:48 a.m.: A woman at Magnolia Landing on Magnolia Avenue reported that her rear window was smashed sometime during the evening.
8:18 a.m.: Animal control was called to Holly Street for a coyote.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 25
4:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Twin Light Circle. A med-flight was initially called but later canceled due to inclement weather. The person was later transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Medical calls: The rescue squad responded to Kitefield Road at 9:42 a.m., Main Street at 1:30 p.m. and Broadway at 4:14 p.m. The first two patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. The last refused ambulance services.
4:11 p.m.: A South Street resident reported a person had dumped lawn clippings in the yard.
2:46 p.m.: The DPW was notified of water bubbling from a street grate by Long Beach.
Sunday, May 24
Medical calls: The rescue squad responded to Penzance Road at 1:46 p.m., Broadway Avenue at 8:45 p.m., and Broadway at 4:37 and 10:08 p.m. The patients on Broadway refused services; the other two were taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:31 p.m.: A person reported losing a cell phone off the jetty on Bearskin Neck. Officers at the scene were unable to retrieve the phone. 12:36 p.m.: A person reported losing car keys on Spring Lane.
4:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Penzance Road.
Saturday, May 23
Medical calls: The rescue squad responded to Curtis Street at 8:06 p.m. and Pigeon Hill Street at 10:59 p.m. Both patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:29 p.m.: A person reported losing car keys on Cove Avenue.
1:56 p.m.: A credit card found on Dock Square was turned into police. Officers were unable to reach its owner.
Friday, May 22
5:51 p.m.: Gloucester Police requested assistance regarding a large fight on Rockport Road in Gloucester. Rockport Police cleared the scene a short while later.
5:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Atlantic Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
7:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Breakwater Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 25
7:56 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding and a stop sign violation.
1:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person refused medical services.
Sunday, May 24
7:22 p.m.: A wallet found on Beach Street was put into police custody.
4:28 and 2:33 p.m.: Two lift assists on School Street.
12:14 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
8:59 a.m.: An Allen Avenue resident reported the neighbor's dog attacked his dog. Animal Control was notified.
Saturday, May 23
3:19 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
1:19 p.m.: Essex Police requested assistance regarding a medical emergency on School Street.
12:22 p.m.: Report made regarding a past neighbor dispute on Allen Avenue.
10:42 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute regarding a damaged fence on Summer Street.
12:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Forest Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, May 22
2:33 p.m.: Officers dismissed a person sunbathing on Tuck's Point. A group of four on Black Beach also received citations. Due to the pandemic, beaches are currently open to residents only and only for walking, not gathering.
2:13 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a Norton Point resident claiming identify theft.
9:07 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of unleashed dog on Black Beach.
ESSEX
Tuesday, May 26
6:01 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Monday, May 25
11:50 and 1:12 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Dodge Street and Pickering Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:26 a.m.: An Andrews Street resident reported his 50-pound white dog had ran off into the woods. It is unclear at this time if the dog was found.
12:54 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person from Front Beach.
Sunday, May 24
9:13 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a lawnmower fire at a Story Street residence.
2:45 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding a party on Grove Street. The party was reportedly ending by the time officers arrived on the scene.
Saturday, May 23
10:17 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
7:12 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue will be summonsed to court on a charges of driving with revoked registration and operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.
6:20 p.m.: An officer attempted to pull over a motorcyclist on Southern Avenue for speeding and a marked lanes violation. State police were notified when the motorcyclist turned onto Route 128.
6:14 p.m.: A driver near Clammer's Beach received a written warning for having expired registration. The driver renewed the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
1:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on the corner of Southern Avenue and Laurel Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.