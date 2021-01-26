In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Jan. 25
7:58 p.m.: Johanna Keefe, 63, of 8 Victoria Road in Manchester was arrested on a charge of trespassing on Pond Road. Police were dispatched to the Common Crow store for a disturbance inside. Upon arrival, police were met by the owner who explained that she had asked Keefe to leave the store because she was not wearing a mask. Keefe refused. When police identified themselves to Keefe, she immediately held up a cell phone and appeared to be videotaping them. She said her name but did not want to show an officer any official identification. She told the officer she had every right to be in the store as a customer and that she has a medical exemption for not wearing a mask, but could not produce any documentation of that. Keefe went on to say her rights were being violated. An officer explained to Keefe that the management had the right to ask her to leave and that while her not wearing a mask was not against the law by itself, trespassing is. After some lengthy discussion, it became clear that Keefe was not going to leave voluntarily. After a final warning was given, Keefe was placed under arrest and escorted from the store. She was then transported to the station where she was booked.
12:30 p.m.: Officer reported that he is returning a student to Gloucester High School who had left the premises.
11:19 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 36 Lincoln Park where the caller stated that papers were taken from his apartment. The papers were in a manilla folder and last seen taped on the wall. The papers inside consisted of tax paperwork, bank statements, and rent paperwork. The only other person that has a key to his apartment is management.
9:29 a.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered at Governors Park on Commonwealth Avenue was disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Jan. 25
Trash scofflaws: Six people received town bylaw violations for throwing bags containing personal trash into town-owned dumpsters.
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terraceat 7:26 a.m. and 9:25 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:29 a.m.: The DPW removed a cement block from the roadway on Thatcher Road.
9:57 a.m.: The DPW was notified of downed electrical wires on Point De Chene Avenue.
9:10 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 25
5:56 p.m.: A driver on Harbor Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
10:26 a.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on Masconomo Street, which resulted in little to no damage, according to police.
9:45 a.m.: Report of a chimney fire on Old Essex Road. The fire had reportedly died down by the time the Fire Department arrived. The home was checked and firefighters cleared a short time later.
9:32 and 9:19 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received written warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Monday, Jan. 25
11:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:43 and 8:29 p.m.: Two drivers on on Old Essex Road and John Wise Avenue received citations for speeding.
2:38 and 2:23 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street and John Wise Avenue received citations for impeded operation.