In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Sept. 3
7:35 a.m.: A caller complained about noise from a spin class on Eastern Avenue.
5:52 a.m.: A caller reported seeing a security light go on in a house on King Philip Road and then a flashlight move through the house. An area check found that nothing was amiss from general observation.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
6:45 p.m.: A person came into the station to report receiving an email notification that he applied for unemployment benefits, which he did not.
6:25 p.m.: A walk-in reported suspicious activity in the area of Poplar Park. A black, mid-sized sedan was reported to be up to nefarious activities at nighttime which the walk-in believes to involve drinking alcoholic beverages because a beer can was left behind. The walk-in also believes his car to be "jimmied" which caused damage to the lock of his driver's side door.
6:06 p.m.: A faint beeping sound was reporting coming from the construction site at Gloucester Crossing Road.
3:38 p.m.: A man wearing jeans, a black shirt, and baseball hat was reported to be screaming in the middle of Madison Avenue.
11:30 a.m.: A woman came into the lobby to report she has been receiving phone calls stating that someone was in a motor vehicle accident and needs $8,000 for bail. Police informed the woman that they have no records of any arrest or accident involving the person mentioned in the phone call and that it was most likely a scam.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 3
1:29 a.m.: Officers helped get a disabled motor vehicle of the roadway on Main Street. The car owner was picked up by a friend.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
11:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marshall Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:41 p.m.: A guest at Rockport Inn and Suites called 911 to report nobody was at the front desk. The person called 911 again a short time later to report the front desk employee had returned.
11:08 a.m.: A Granite Street resident claimed a newly purchased car had damage. Officers on scene reported the resident was in a dispute with the car delivery worker about whether the car was damaged before the purchase. Both parties were spoken to and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 3
7:23 a.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
10:26 p.m.: Officers removed debris from the roadway on Route 128 northbound.
9:52 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
9:16 p.m.: Massachusetts Highway was notified to remove a dead coyote from the roadway on School Street.
7:39 pm..: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
10:30 a.m.: Officers assisted an elderly man on Beach Street back to his home.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 3
2:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Robbins Island Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Traffic stops: Between 12:30 and 3 p.m., 10 drivers received citations for speeding, impeded operation, and hands-free driving on Main Street and John Wise and Eastern avenues. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
4:27 p.m.: Report of an issue with a furnace on Red Gate Road. Firefighters were dispatched and cleared a short time later.
2:23 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a court summons for charges of operating with revoked registration and insurance.
1:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gregory Island Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:51 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding an ID scam on Western Avenue.
12:41 p.m.: Officers assisted a Story Acres Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made in his or her name.