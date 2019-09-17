In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 16
10:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Rowe Point. The person was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:36 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Penzance Road. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
9:56 p.m.: Noise complaint on Main Street. Officers found a group of people in the area working on a broken-down car. They were told to quiet down.
8:44 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a taillight out.
8:26 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:03 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for failing to yield.
2:01 p.m.: Report of a broken-down bus on Broadway. The vehicle was towed later in the afternoon.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 16
7:21 p.m.: A Beach Street resident said an unknown person who parked in their driveway was yelling at them. Officers searched the area were unable to find the car in question.
3:01 p.m.: Faulty fire alarm activation at The Plains.
12:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:46 a.m.: Report of a broken-down car on Route 128 northbound. Officers found the driver of the car was cleaning up trash on the side of the road. There were no issues with the car.
10:35 a.m.: Report of a suspicious person on Lincoln Street. Officers found the person was filming the area. No further action was taken.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Traffic stops: Two motorists received a verbal warning about speeding, one on John Wise Avenue at 1:22 a..m., the other on Martin Street at 6:56 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
8 p.m.: Disabled motor vehicle reported in the lot at Farnham's restaurant. Police found the driver changing a tire, and when done he went on his way.
4 p.m.: A medical alarm was activated by a Choate Street resident. By the time police and firefighters reached the home, the person had called to see the alarm was set off in error.
Medical calls: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital a female from Southern Avenue at 11:05 a.m. and a male from Moses Lane at 11:50 a.m.
9:36 a.m.: A woman came into the station to drop off a cell phone found on Apple Street. Police returned it to its owner later in the day.
