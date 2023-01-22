In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 17
10:55 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Willowood Road.
4:36 p.m.: A larceny at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way was reported.
Monday, Jan. 16
9 a.m.: A crash was reported on Hartz Street. The driver lost control of her car due to poor road conditions and struck a parked U-Haul truck in the left rear bumper, according to the crash report. Air bags were deployed but the driver sustained no injuries and was evaluated by the Gloucester Fire Department, according the report. The car was towed from the scene.
1:49 p.m.: A crash with property damage only at Main and Short streets resulted in police arresting a 54-year-old Gloucester man on charges of driving drunk, a second offense, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A Toyota RAV 4 parked on Main Street suffered driver’s side damage in the crash, police said in a report. The Honda CRV police had come across had completely run over a pole installed in the sidewalk and became stuck. Police attempted to administer field sobriety tests but reported the driver kept falling over before placing him under arrest. Police were also able to view camera footage of the car driving up on the sidewalk in front of a local restaurant. At the station, the driver was administered a breath test. During this process, the police report states he again said to officers he had two beers and knew police were just doing their job.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Smith Street at 11:43 a.m. and Friend Street at 12:10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Essex Avenue at 8:59 p.m. and Cherry and Reynard streets at 10:20 p.m.
7:02 p.m.: Vandalism to a TD Bank ATM was reported on Washington Street. Police found the fiberglass faceplate broken off and lying on the ground near the machine. Police contacted a bank representative and found out that a report had been filed and the machine was scheduled for repair.
11:30 a.m.: After a traffic stop on Riverside Avenue, police cited a 34-year-old Gloucester resident charging him for having an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on a public way. The driver, who had pulled into his driveway, told police he was unaware his registration had been revoked.
10:23 a.m.: After an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Knowlton Square, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 21-year-old Gloucester resident for having an unregistered, uninsured motor vehicle on a public way. Police had the vehicle towed. Neighbors told police it had been parked in the spot for about two months. They believed the owner had since moved.
9:03 a.m.: A 53-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on Taylor Street on a straight arrest warrant for a probation violation of not charging his monitoring bracelet.
5:46 a.m.: Police fielded a call to assist the Fire Department on Thatcher Road and Barn Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 14
7:58 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Main Street resulted in police planning to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Beverly resident on charges of driving without a license and improper operation of a motor vehicle going the wrong way down a one-way street. The driver told police he was making food deliveries for a local restaurant and became confused by his GPS when he was observed by police going the wrong way down a one-way section of East Main Street before police pulled him over, according to the report. He also told police he was unlicensed, the report states.
7:19 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Whistlestop Way.
Police assisted the Fire Department on Riverside Avenue after hearing of a possible structure fire on the fire radio at 2:54 p.m., and with a stove fire and smoke in the house in a residence on Centennial Avenue at 5:24 p.m.: .
4:38 p.m.: An abandoned gray four-door Mercedes was reported on Knowlton Square.
2:30 p.m.: Police took a report of stalking on Gould Court.
1:30 p.m.: Police took a report of threats on Taylor Street.
1:16 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from a driveway on Main Street and disposed of safely.
1:11 p.m.: A call for an odor of gas in a home on Magnolia Avenue was transferred to the Fire Department.
12:06 p.m.: Police at the Main Street station took a report of credit card fraud.
1:30 a.m.: A 25-year-old Gloucester woman was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after police saw her walking in the travel lane approximately 100 feet past the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 south. There is no breakdown lane there and limited lighting creating a safety hazard for motorists and the person. According to a police report, the woman had recently flagged down officers on Maplewood Avenue looking for a ride to Beverly. Police attempted to assist her with calling a ride. The police report states she refused medical attention or to give her name and had signs of intoxication. Eventually, she refused officers’ attempts to help her, and just before she left the area, she yelled that she was going to walk on the highway to get to Beverly and was told this was illegal. On the highway, the woman refused commands stop walking. and refused a courtesy ride off the highway. After it was clear she would not cooperate, she was arrested and placed in the back of a cruiser. At the station, she refused to give her name. She was eventually booked and placed in the juvenile cell and was watched over by a matron. Later after she was released, at 11:48 a.m., she was reportedly again walking on the highway by the bridge to get to Beverly Hospital. She was brought to a nearby exit to get out of the flow of traffic. Gloucester Fire along with Beauport Ambulance were called. She was taken to Beverly Hospital by Beauport without incident.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 19
11:45 p.m.: Police reported a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.
Medical emergencies: Fire officials transported by ambulance to a hospital individuals from South Street at 9:31 a.m., McKays Drive at 12:02 p.m., and Story Street at 5:06 p.m.
1:14 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Squam Road address.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 17
5:26 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on at a Bridge Street address. Fire officials reported the cause was smoke from cooking.
8:55 a.m.: Fire officials responded to a Sea Street address for a report of a personhaving difficulty breathing. The person was transported by ambulance to a medical facility.
6:19 a.m.: Police received a report of a commercial burglar alarm at a Central Street address. Later, police reported everything was in order.