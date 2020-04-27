Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, April 26
10:38 p.m.: A person came into the station to report cyber-bullying against his or her 14-year-old daughter.
1:17 p.m.: A Morgan Avenue caller reported that another resident on Morgan Avenue was lighting fireworks.
12:15 p.m.: A caller reported a woman in white pants, pink shirt, and green jacket creating a disturbance at 8 Elwell St. Police were unable to locate the woman at the time of the call.
11:48 a.m.: Police received multiple calls for a woman chasing customers and screaming in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 201 Main St.
11:15 a.m.: A 911 caller reported that a white female with blonde hair and wearing a green sweater was screaming at her kids and at the Fire Department at 308 Main St.
7:47 a.m.: A 911 caller reported that her 91-year-old mother who has dementia missing from Fort Hill Avenue. The caller explained that her mother does not have a driver's license but was believed to be operating her son's vehicle. Shortly after the call, a family member reported that woman had been found at a nearby residence.
7:01 a.m.: A Prospect Street caller requested an officer speak with a party repeatedly playing loud music out their windows outside ordinance hours. Upon arrival, police reported no loud music playing.
Saturday, April 25
7:01 p.m.: Principal called school resource officer who called street sergeant to report that a very large group of kids were near the tennis courts at Gloucester High School at 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Sergeant confirmed that there were three kids near the tennis courts.
6:10 p.m.: A 9-year old on Sumner Street told her father that a man asked her if she was lost while she was out riding her bike. Police were unable to locate a vehicle matching the reported description.
12:50 p.m.: A 911 caller reported a car had hit a deer. The offending driver left the scene prior to police's arrival. The animal had a broken leg and police reported euthanasing it in a safe manner.
10:25 a.m.: A caller from the 7-Eleven Store on 40 Washington St. reported her debit card was used.
8:16 a.m.: A caller at the Fisherman's Wharf of Gloucester Inc. reported that a worker was intoxicated and refusing to leave the property.
Friday, April 24
8:52 p.m.: A caller reported a group of kids were by the gate on Laurel Street. The party was reported to be heading fishing and moved along.
12:14 p.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered at The Heights of Cape Ann at 145 Essex Ave. was disposed of properly.
11:39 a.m.: A 911 caller reported that a hypodermic needle was on the ground outside of 105 Prospect St. The needle was disposed of safely by police shortly after the call.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 27
5:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Sunday, April 26
5:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. Aid was administered on site.
1:42 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a dead turkey from the roadway on Main Street.
11:33 a.m.: Officers spoke to a person on Seaview Street who was walking a dog without a leash.
1:38 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
Saturday, April 25
5:17 p.m.: An officer found a credit card on Dock Square.
5:13 p.m.: A High Street resident called to complain about the smoke coming from multiple campfires on a neighbor's lawn. Firefighters were dispatched and extinguished the fires.
4:19 p.m.: Officers dismissed a large group of people from Bearskin Neck. Due to the pandemic, the area is only open to Rockport residents and business owners.
3:23 p.m.: Report of a person removing the No Parking signs on Cathedral Avenue. A neighbor reportedly put the signs back up before officer arrived on the scene. Officers were unable to locate the perpetrator who removed the signs.
5:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. Aid was administered on site.
1:54 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Thatcher Road and Seaview Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Friday, April 24
6:49 p.m.: Lift assist on Heritage Drive.
2:05 p.m.: Officers assisted with traffic outside of the Cape Ann Savings Bank drive-through clerk window.
MANCHESTER
Recreational areas closed: Twenty-five cars parked on Masconomo Street were asked to vacate the area Saturday afternoon. In addition, officers dismissed multiple people from Coach Ed Field Playground, Hyland Athletic Field and Singing Beach throughout the weekend. All town beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday, April 26
6:52 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
5:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Forest Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:14 a.m.: The MBTA was notified of a broken train gate on Beach Street.
Saturday, April 25
5:25 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Summer Street was ticketed.
Friday, April 24
2:40 p.m.: Animal Control was notified about a nest of baby mice found at a Rockwood Heights Road home.
1:53 p.m.: Officers escorted the Manchester Essex girl's lacrosse team around town in a short parade. The parade was held because the team was unable to finish its season due to the pandemic.
8:56 a.m.: The DPW assisted a person locked out of a Union Street building.
8:42 a.m.: Report of a possibly stolen rental bicycle on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Sunday, April 26
10:16 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a batch of tree limbs from the roadway on Red Gate Road.
6:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:36 p.m.: An Essex Park Road resident reported hearing gunshots. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the source of the reported noise.
4:53 p.m.: The DPW was notified to tend to a grinder pump alarm on Story Acres Road.
2:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Wood Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:38 a.m.: A Main Street resident reported receiving a scam email.