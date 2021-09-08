In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 7
10:10 p.m.: Joshua Arone, 24, of 21 Elm St. was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after police were dispatched investigate a report of a disturbance at the residence. Officers say they found Arone yelling and screaming at relatives as he was walking out the driveway. Police told him to calm down, to which he reportedly replied "it was freedom of speech," the pulled his pants down in the middle of Elm Street while yelling at the officers to search him. Arone's mother came out to the street and told the police to arrest him as he had tried to attack a relative. Arone, who police said was highly intoxicated and extremely agitated, continued his tumultuous behavior and was placed under arrest.
2:44 p.m.: A manager at Dunkin Donuts on Main Street requested police for a customer who was causing a disturbance.
2:28 p.m.: A caller from Halyard Apartments at 2 School House Road reported an attempted break-in at the clubhouse.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 7
5:39 p.m.: Report of a large vehicle leaving tire marks on the grass off Landmark Lane. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
4:38 and 2:09 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Story Street and South Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:10 a.m.: Report of vandalism on Beach Street is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
Monday, Sept. 6
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital from Squam Road at 2:49 p.m., Squam Hill Court at 6:39 p.m., and Spring Lane at 10:28 p.m.
7:27 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Squam Hollow was tagged.
6:08 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured baby squirrel on Jerden's Lane.
2:35 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
1:32 and 1:14 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on King Street and Old Penzance Road were tagged.
11:58 and 10:51 a.m.: Two drivers on Dock Square and Granite Street received written warnings for a stop sign violation and speeding, respectively.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Traffic stops: Between 8:30 and 11 p.m., six drivers on Granite, South and Main streets and Thatcher Road received verbal warnings over for violating various traffic laws.
8:54 p.m.: Officers assisted a Hale Street resident that was locked out of his or home.
6:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:19 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a seagull with a hook stuck in its mouth on Seaview Street.
7:45 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Mill Lane was ticketed.
6:20 and 5:04 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Broadway and South Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 4
9:24 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute on Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
7:58 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
2:21 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was tagged.
11:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jerdens Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:28 a.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a citation for operating with expired registration. The car was towed by Tally's Towing.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 7
4 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highwood Road. Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:25 p.m.: An illegally parked car blocking the sidewalk on School Street was tagged.
9:21 a.m.: Report of wire fraud on Bridge Street.
4:44 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, Sept. 6
6:32 and 4:47 p.m.: Two drivers Pine Street received written warnings for speeding.
6:01 p.m.: A driver on Proctor Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
10:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.
10:17 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon with a broken leg on Ancient County Way.
9:54 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Sept. 5
11:15 p.m.: Report of a man harassing a woman on Central Street. Officers spoke with the man and he was sent on his way.
7:32 p.m.: First responders assisted with a medical call in Beverly.
7:03 and 6:42 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received written warnings for speeding.
3:52 p.m.: Report of a stolen bicycle on Beach Street.
10:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 4
9:46 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for speeding and an inspection sticker violation.
1:30 p.m.: Report of an unconfirmed shark sighting near Singing Beach. The harbormaster searched the area and was unable to find any sharks.
1:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:27 p.m.: Officers advised a resident regarding a past car accident on Central Street.
12:46 a.m.: First responders assisted with a medical call in Hamilton.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 8
6:19 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.
2:50 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Patriot's Landing.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
9:58 and 7:32 p.m.: Two drivers on Eastern and Southern avenues received citations for speeding.
2:12 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Burnham Court. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
10:54 a.m.: Officers assisted with installing a child's car seat on Western Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 6
6:40 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Eastern Avenue was cited.
Sunday, Sept. 5
6:45 and 6:25 p.m.: Two drivers on John Wise Avenue received citations for unregistered operation and speeding, and a license plate violation, respectively.
Saturday, Sept. 4
10:18 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported their dog missing. It is unclear at this time if the dog was found.
6:50 and 2:45 p.m.: Illegally parked cars -- six on Eastern Avenue and one on Conomo Point — were tagged.
1:05 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possibly sick or rabid fox on Water Street.
10:40 a.m.: A Main Street resident reported someone had dumped a mattress and other items on their property. The resident said they were working to get the trash removed.