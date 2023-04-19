In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 18
8:47 p.m.: A report was made about erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Marshall Street.
6:56 p.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted at a Thatcher Road address.
10:08 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 18
3:25 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an Apple Street address.
9:42 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Southern and Eastern avenues. No injuries were reported.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 18
6:02 p.m.: A report was made about a dog on Singing Beach. Dogs are not allowed on beach until after Oct. 15.
4:29 p.m.: A well-being check was conducted at an Alpine Road address. An individual was treated for a laceration.